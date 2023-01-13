Hogwarts Legacy PC specs reveal the wizarding world needs 85GB of space

Hogwarts Legacy's PC requirements have been revealed, and they show the game will take up 85GB of space.

As revealed by the game's official Twitter account (opens in new tab), future players will have the choice of different graphics modes for Hogwarts Legacy when it releases next month. The full specs will be included below, but at a quick glance, players will need at least 85GB free on their hard drive as well as 16GB of RAM to play the game on its minimum setting. Not to mention an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB GPU.

If you're planning to play Hogwarts Legacy with its highest specs though, you'll be looking at the same 85GB of storage as well as 32GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU. Don't worry if neither of these specs is your preferred way to play though, as there are actually four different specifications listed in the requirements including minimum/low specs, recommended/high specs, ultra specs, and finally ultra 4K specs.

Hogwarts Legacy PC requirements:

Minimum/Low Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85GB HDD

Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 FPS, Low Quality Settings

Recommended/High Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85GB SSD

Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 FPS, High Quality Settings

Ultra Specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

RAM: 32 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85GB SSD

Notes: SSD, 1440p / 60FPS, Ultra Quality Settings

Ultra 4K specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

RAM: 32GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

DirectX Version: DX 12

Storage: 85GB SSD

Notes: SSD, 2160p / 60FPS, Ultra Quality Settings

There's clearly a demand for Hogwarts Legacy on PC, as demonstrated by the fact it's been flying up the Steam charts ahead of its February 10, 2023 release date. At the time of writing this, Hogwarts Legacy is currently in second position, right behind the Steam Deck , in Steam's Top Sellers (opens in new tab) list. It's also currently sitting at the very top of the digital storefront's Top Wishlisted (opens in new tab) list.