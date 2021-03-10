We Were Here Forever announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Total Mayhem Games has revealed We Were Here Forever, an Antarctic co-op puzzler coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in Q4 2021.

The fourth entry in the We Were Here series takes pairs of players back to the depths of Castle Rock where "nothing is what it seems" and "dark secrets" hide in the shadows. The Jester is also back and threatening to keep you locked inside Castle Rock forever unless you bring him what he wants. Unfortunately, he's not the best communicator and instead of just telling you what he wants, he leaves incredibly cryptic puzzles all over the place for you to solve.

Like the other games in the series, each player will be working through a different part of the castle and will need to use walkie-talkies to communicate and solve puzzles largely separately.

Total Mayhem Games says We Were Here Forever is the biggest game in the series and takes advantage of the new-gen power of PS5 and Xbox Series X. And if you're new to the series, the studio makes clear that the latest entry is a standalone game that anyone can enjoy as an introduction. Though it sounds like the player characters are once again returning from the older games, so long-time fans will have some extra context going in.

We Were Here Forever doesn't have a concrete release date yet, but Total Mayhem Games promises "you wait will not be forever."

"Please be patient, our team is still busy torturing each other by testing the puzzles, making the game even look prettier and spookier, and overall, just being excited about this game. We promise it's not going to take forever - we're aiming to bring you the game later this year!" the studio wrote in a news release.

We named the first We Were Here one of the best co-op games to play right now.