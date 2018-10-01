We go deep with Red Dead Redemption 2's second gameplay trailer: missions, smoking, and more

Red Dead Redemption 2 got its second gameplay trailer today, and there was a lot to take in during its four-and-a-half minute runtime . So much so that we couldn't help but put out a bonus episode of our Red Dead Redemption 2 o'clock video series ahead of schedule, featuring the combined knowledge of GR+'s own James Jarvis and Dan Dawkins. Not only are they kind of into Red Dead Redemption 2, as you may have already ascertained, they also recently got to play a good chunk of the game - and it turns out there are several spots of the trailer that tie into what they saw.

For instance, if you want to know more about what happens to Arthur Morgan after he gets a door kicked into his face by some jerk with a bushy moustache, they've got it. Or how the wanted and witness systems work together to keep you on your toes when you go around blasting fools and leaving evidence everywhere. Or why you may want to take your cowboy to Marlboro Country before you get into a big gunfight (it's just a game, kids, smoking in real life won't fill up your Dead Eye meter).

Rockstar Games always likes to do a big info push right before it puts out a new product, so you can be sure we'll be hearing quite a bit more about this particular band of outlaws soon. We'll keep our eyes open for any more trailers and other details as we countdown the weeks between us and Red Dead Redemption 2's arrival.