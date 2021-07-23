Watch the latest episode of Totally Rated season 2, with Dead Space and Steam Deck news

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you all the hottest opinions on games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

This week the show dives into the latest news about EA's Dead Space remake, and Valve's new handheld console, the Steam Deck.

The new space was announced during EA's 2021 showcase, and will released on for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The new version is being handled by Star Wars: Squadrons studio Motive as the original EA studio that created the series, Visceral was shut down by EA in 2017.

In good news for fans of the original, Dino Ignacio, who worked as a User Experience Director on the original trilogy, confirmed he has worked as a consultant on the remake.

(Image credit: EA)

Totally Rated also gives you the lowdown on the hottest new handheld, the Steam Deck. Designed to make it easier to play your Steam PC games wherever you are, the first batches of the console will go out at the end of this year. The day pre-orders went live saw the usually stable Steam platform topple under the demand, so there are certainly early signs that the machine could be a success with gamers.

Finally, GamesRadar's Aleksha McLoughlin checked out the new Elgato FaceCam, a webcam designed to appeal to anyone looking to be the next big streaming sensation.

"The Elgato FaceCam is the latest attempt to break into the Twitch streaming space, after building up years of good faith with the widely beloved HD60 line of internal and external capture cards, she explains.

"Elgato is now turning their attention purely to what has become an increasing prevalence in recent years: streamers having their faces on-show while they game.

"If you're a streaming/online content creator with a professional setup and just need something that looks nice but is also quick and easy to set up - that also has some customizability to it - then the Elgato FaceCam is a good bet for you.

"For everyone else, you may need to look elsewhere."

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Friday.