Watch the exclusive Death Stranding Director's Cut launch trailer

The Death Stranding Director's Cut comes to PC on March 30, and at the Future Games Show we got a look at an exclusive trailer that shows exactly why you step back into the Chiral Boots of Sam Porter Bridges.

Hideo Kojima is one of the most respected game developers in the industry, and this definitive Director's Cut adds new features to his unique solo project. On PC it adds a photo mode, a new high frame rate, ultrawide monitor support to make the most of Death Stranding's sweeping landscapes and brutal architecture. There's also special cross-over content from Valve Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077.

There are also some new in-game items to keep your Sam fresh, with BB pod customizations, gloves, and more.

"There's true serenity to be found in exploring the Director's Cut presentation of the Death Stranding world," our writer Josh West said of the Director's Cut on PS5.

"It doesn't just look prettier, there's a stronger sense of atmosphere generated within these landscapes now."

The original Death Stranding was released on PS4 in 2019 and PC in 2020, delighting and baffling players in equal measure with its strange world of ghosts and cargo carrying. If you've already played Death Stranding on PC your save game will carry over to this upgraded edition, and players with the game already installed will get a discount on this new and expanded version of the game.

Ready to head back out into the world? You can wishlist the Death Stranding Director's Cut for PC on Steam now.