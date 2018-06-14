Watch our Fortnite Pro-Am highlights for all the best plays

The Fortnite Pro-Am crowned its victors and the crowds filed out of the Banc of California Stadium, but just like in any game of battle royale, the real fun to be had was in enjoying the chaos along the way. The 50 duos of Fortnite-playing streamers and significantly-less-Fortnite-playing celebrities made for some novel matchups, and we've picked out some of the best moments for your eternal enjoyment in this highlight reel.

Spoiler alert: Ninja and Marshmello won (if you don't follow Fortnite much, you may remember Ninja as the guy who played with Drake a few months ago). Equally important: the Alzheimer's foundation won big, too, because the Fortnite Pro-Am Prize Pool was all earmarked for charity.

I love this man @marshmellomusic $500,000 to the Alzheimer’s association! pic.twitter.com/CkkXLdl1DvJune 13, 2018