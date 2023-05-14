Was this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trick inspired by the 80s Zelda cartoon?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (opens in new tab) players have discovered a new way to get around Hyrule: bomb power.

As shared by u/lafonfrede on the Zelda subreddit , some have discovered a "neat way to go high" involving a clever little exploit. You can check it out in action below:

"You've made me a very happy man with this knowledge," replied (opens in new tab) one happy player, whilst another simply said (opens in new tab): "Thank you for this tidbit."

If you're worried that bombs are too rare to use this way, worry not; even before unlocking the bomb shop, once "you go into a chasm, they're everywhere" explains Vivirun (opens in new tab), whilst another (opens in new tab) user confirms that the trick can also be done - and send you "even higher with the glider" - if you "light a hot pepper or pinecone on fire".

"You can also drop a fan face-up and use it like Revali’s Gale! Doesn’t eat up your battery either," advises another (opens in new tab) clever player.

If it all feels a little familiar, that's because the very same trick was used by Link himself in the 80s Zelda animated show! No one's entirely sure if that inspired the development team, but hey, we're going to call it official Zelda canon now and there's nothing you can do about it.

We already know that Tears of the Kingdom is the best-reviewed game of 2023, topping the charts on aggregate sites like OpenCritic and Metacritic, rated 97 and 96, respectively. Today, however, Metacritic is open to user votes, and over 1800 people have already left a review (opens in new tab), giving it an aggregate score of a still good - if slightly less impressive - 8.6 out of 10 at the time of writing, although it's been steadily going up since user reviews opened.

And yes, it's official: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the UK's biggest Zelda launch in history (opens in new tab), surpassing even Breath of the Wild to become the biggest Zelda game launch ever.

In our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review (opens in new tab), we called the open-world opus "a rich, robust experience that builds on what came before" and awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5.

"You make the vehicles you want, fight with the weapons you choose, and explore whatever section of the world appeals to you," we wrote. "Sometimes your tinkering is a success, and sometimes you fail spectacularly, but it never stops being fun."

If you're enjoying the sequel but are missing your equine pals from its predecessor, I have good news: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you reunite with your horses from Breath of the Wild (opens in new tab). If you're using a Switch that contains your Breath of the Wild save data, Tears of the Kingdom gives you access to all of the horses you loved in the first game. All you have to do is capture a wild horse and hoof it to your nearest stables to reunite.

