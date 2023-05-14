Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially the UK's biggest Zelda launch in history

It's official: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the UK's biggest Zelda launch in history.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), that means The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (opens in new tab) is already the eighth biggest Zelda game of all time in the UK, surpassing even Breath of the Wild to become the biggest Zelda game launch ever.

That means that just from its opening weekend, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already sold more than games like 2003's The Wind Waker and 2011's Skyward Sword, and is officially the biggest Switch release ever in the UK in terms of revenue.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's also boosted The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sales on Nintendo Switch.

It remains to be seen how the game has sold in other territories worldwide, but the early numbers from the UK alone should be good news for Nintendo and Zelda fans alike.

We already know that Tears of the Kingdom is the best-reviewed game of 2023, topping the charts on aggregate sites like OpenCritic and Metacritic, rated 97 and 96, respectively. Today, however, Metacritic is open to user votes, and over 1700 people have already left a review (opens in new tab), giving it an aggregate score of a still good - if slightly less impressive - 8.6 out of 10 at the time of writing, although it's been steadily going up since user reviews opened.

ICYMI, we recently discovered that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you reunite with your horses from Breath of the Wild (opens in new tab). If you're using a Switch that contains your Breath of the Wild save data, Tears of the Kingdom gives you access to all of the horses you loved in the first game. All you have to do is capture a wild horse and hot-hoof it to your nearest stables to reunite.

In our The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review (opens in new tab), we called the open-world opus "a rich, robust experience that builds on what came before" and awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5.

"You make the vehicles you want, fight with the weapons you choose, and explore whatever section of the world appeals to you," we wrote. "Sometimes your tinkering is a success, and sometimes you fail spectacularly, but it never stops being fun."

