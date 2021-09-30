Warzone season 6 start date revealed in new debut trailer

The official trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone season 6 is here, with a start date, teasers for new places to fight, and a special Halloween event.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 6 will start on October 7, and once it goes live the Stadium and Downtown areas of Verdansk '84 will be torn asunder by new fissures, revealing strange World War 2-era bunkers underneath (which you just know is going to tie in to Call of Duty: Vanguard somehow). It also confirmed that Gulag is going back to "a familiar 1v1 combat arena," which will be good news if you prefer the old ways of fighting for a ticket back into the battle.

New operators joining the battle in the upcoming season include Black Ops standby Alex Mason himself, as well as the Perseus operative codenamed "Fuze." Meanwhile, the battle pass will reward you with a new assault rifle and lever-action shotgun as soon as the new season starts on October 6, and you'll have new Prestige Levels to work through on your ascent to greatness.

Finally, Activision is teasing some de-fright-ful new festivities with The Haunting from October 19 to November 2. Last year's The Haunting of Verdansk event left the city lit only by its full moon, and introduced new Leatherface and Saw skins. Hopefully this year's event will be just as ghoul-darn good of a time.