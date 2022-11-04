Warzone 2 popped up early after Modern Warfare 2's latest update, but it won't let me in

Modern Warfare 2 almost let me play Warzone 2 a week early, and now I'm desperately searching for another way into Al Mazrah.

There appears to be a bug that's mistakenly throwing players across all three platforms into a game of Team Deathmatch on Al Mazrah – which isn't a map, but rather a location where a number of maps are set, and the space we'll be stalking in the refreshed battle royale come November 16. It's unclear if this was caused by a Modern Warfare 2 update or, in my case, an Xbox system update, but it's very much a thing.

I was able to see the beautiful loading screen for an Al Mazrah Battle Royale until I eventually received one of those pesky Modern Warfare 2 error codes – Dev Error 6144. Interestingly, from there you can just about make out the new Warzone 2.0 launcher in the background (it's very yellow), and I was given the option to open or join a Warzone 2 private match. I tried to create one and it crashed the game – go figure. You can view the video right here if you want, although (thankfully) it did not capture how audibly excited I was for about 30 seconds.

Other players on social media are reporting (opens in new tab) similar instances of limited access followed by crashes, although none have yet been able to penetrate the loading screen and actually play Warzone 2 early. If you'd like to try for yourself, here's what I'm rocking: I'm on Xbox Series X and jumped into a Quick Play playlist limited to TDM, Hardpoint, and Domination; from there, Modern Warfare 2 became the biggest battle royale tease of 2022.

As much fun as I'm having chasing Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos , I am pretty eager to see more of Warzone 2. Having spent hundreds (if not thousands, I'd wager) of hours playing Call of Duty: Warzone as my only social outlet throughout lockdown, I'm keen to see a revised iteration of Infinity Ward's battle royale.

And, honestly, I'd have quite cheerfully explored Al Mazrah on my lonesome this afternoon – plotting out the best routes to weapon drops, strongholds, and gas stations ahead of the action actually going live next week alongside Season 01 of the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass .

Anyway, if anybody needs me, I'll be frantically rebooting my copy of Modern Warfare 2 in the vague hope that it'll give me another glimpse of Warzone 2. After all, that's gotta beat being thrown into another game of TDM on Santa Sena Border Crossing.

