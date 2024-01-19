Warhammer 40K fans are losing it over the new Kroot army

The Las Vegas Open is always a good source of reveals, and this year it's wheeled out an all-new Warhammer 40K Kroot army – and judging by social media, the fans are very on board.

The enthusiasm is understandable. This 'Kroot Hunting Pack' is a massive box featuring a full army composed of all-new sculpts, units, and characters. The new 10th Edition Tau Codex is also featured, and it contains a full Detachment so that you can field a force exclusively featuring Warhammer 40K Kroot. As demonstrated by responses to the announcement, the most common (and understandable, if we're being honest) response to the new minis goes something along the lines of "GIMME."

KROOOOOOOT!!! 🐦 Best.News.Ever!Guess I’m building a 40k army now 😏 All these new models are absolutely stunning! And I’m gonna need you to release a box of new Kroot Hounds and a hero maybe?? #WarhammerCommunity pic.twitter.com/oXgs0f3RnsJanuary 19, 2024 See more

gimmi!🤣I can not wait to see what else is coming for the kroot pic.twitter.com/OnreoWM6PJJanuary 19, 2024 See more

Best part of the LVO reveals has got to be the new Kroot. These just look awesome!#WarhammerCommunity pic.twitter.com/GOhJJmLxhWJanuary 19, 2024 See more

In terms of what you're getting inside the box, the Kroot Hunting Pack is pretty chunky on the whole. The bulk of the force is made up of 20 Kroot Carnivores who have been given refreshed, multi-pose designs, but they're backed up by the hulking new Krootox weapons platform that is effectively a gorilla lizard with a giant gun strapped to it (though you can also deploy Krootox as shock cavalry, if you like to get up close and personal).

These units are led by 'gene-shaman' Shapers. While the War Shaper is essentially your standard battlefield commander, the Flesh Shaper that accompanies them is far grimmer – according to the Warhammer Community reveal, they are "masters of ritual butchery who take a strong personal pride in guiding the carnivorous practices of their fellow Kroot and ensuring only the finest genetic material makes it into their pack’s evolutionary heritage." Gross.

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Although we don't have an exact release date for the Kroot army box yet, we know for sure that the set will launch at some point in early 2024. That's because the Tau Codex's ETA was teased last year as Spring, and this box set will apparently be your first opportunity to get it.

However, that's not the final reveal. Apparently, we'll be seeing more Kroot announcements before long.

The Las Vegas Open has been as full of reveals as always, with everything from Solar Auxilia to a new Warhammer Underworlds warband that is twisted but weirdly sweet.