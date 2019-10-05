Lauren Cohan's Maggie to return in just-announced The Walking Dead season 11

There's still life in AMC's undead hit. The Walking Dead season 11 has been announced at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), with former series regular Lauren Cohan also returning as Maggie. A few quotes have also emerged about the upcoming Walking Dead movies.

Showrunner Angela Kang announced an eleventh season had been commissioned, with the show presumably going to air in two eight-episode runs across 2020. But The Walking Dead season 11 reveal wasn't the only big news from this weekend's showcase, which also involved some of the cast of the third Walking Dead spin-off series: Lauren Cohan is also back as Maggie Rhee.

"It feels just like home. It feels so emotional," Cohan said during the NYCC panel ahead of The Walking Dead season 10 premiere (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It feels really, really emotional... I'm really happy to be here."

Cohan left the series midway through The Walking Dead season 9, with her character leaving the Hilltop community with son Hershel to help the mysterious Georgie. It's unclear if she will play some role in season 10.

Meanwhile, Scott Gimple, chief content officer overseeing The Walking Dead, has said "We are working on [the Walking Dead movies]," before adding "There's a lot in The Walking Dead outside of the world. We will explore it through Rick Grimes' adventure." So far, only a San Diego Comic-Con teaser has been shown of the project.

If you want to catch up on Maggie's story before Sunday's premiere (and the looming spectre of season 11), be sure to read through our complete Walking Dead recap.