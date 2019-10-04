Here’s your first look at the third Walking Dead spin-off series

The Walking Dead is getting ready to take over the world. Season 10 is premiering this Sunday, while the first look at the as-yet-untitled new 2020 spin-off series – featuring a younger cast and some creepy-looking zombies – has been unleashed. Check out all the images below.

The Walking Dead spin-off leans towards a much younger cast, with Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Huck (Annet Mahandru), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), and Felix (Nico Tortorella) all struggling to survive in what is described by Variety as “the first generation to come of age in the post-apocalyptic world.”

Unlike Fear the Walking Dead, which occasionally sees mainline characters such as Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) cross over, this appears to be standing on its own two legs and separate from the core story.

It is less clear, however, when in the timeline this stands. It’s potentially pre time-jump, as we’ve got one shot of a trio of characters stood in a school classroom, all wearing suspiciously-clean clothes. Other than that, there’s very little to clue us in on the story or when it takes place.

There are still walkers, though. The zombies-by-any-other-name are present in what resembles the cockpit of a light aircraft – which chimes with recent reports (via ComicBook) that the pilot episode would go all Lost and include remnants of a plane crash. Those are some ugly looking walkers, too, with their moss-covered bodies not quite covering the full horror of the possibly still-living undead. If nothing else, it’s looking to match both current Walking Dead series (the other being Fear the Walking Dead) in terms of pure skin-crawling imagery.

Stick with GamesRadar+ for more on the new Walking Dead spin-off series as it breaks.

