Virtua Fighter NFTs combine "blockchain-based NFTs with three titles from the Virtua Fighter series"

Another day, another attempt to get you excited about NFTs. This time it's Virtua Fighter co-creator Yu Suzuki, who is working with NFT firm OASYX to create 1000 Virtua Fighter NFTs.

According to VGC (opens in new tab), the NFTs "will serve as a base for future Metaverse avatars" and "include 11 characters from the first three Virtua Fighter games", putting them into OASYX’s creative worlds to create "a unique and exciting experience for new and old fans of Virtua Fighter alike".

“During my time as a director at Sega, I initially developed Virtua Fighter using innovative 3D computer graphics technology, which was cutting-edge and industry-leading at the time,” Suzuki said.

“Since then, the Virtua Fighter series has grown to be loved by many players and continues to be supported by numerous fans today.

“Through my work supervising the development of OASYX’s unique worldview, I am delighted to combine innovative technology in the form of blockchain-based NFTs, with three titles from the Virtua Fighter series to create new entertainment for a wide range of gaming fans.”

Square Enix also recently lifted the veil on its first NFT game (opens in new tab), and from its calls to participate in blockchain-driven informational warfare to its promise to put three players in charge of its own future, Symbiogenesis is looking to be incredibly complex. We think people who own one or more of the 10,000 character NFTs will have access to that character's unique story, which will then provide hints as to how to complete the game's quests and missions. Emphasis on "think", though – the whole premise is astonishingly tricky to understand.

And Square Enix isn't the only games company on the NFT train. Just a few months after slapping down a knock-off NFT game (opens in new tab), The Pokemon Company is looking for an NFT expert to help drive its future business strategy and lead partnerships with external developers.

Earlier this week, we learned that The Pokemon Company wants to hire a corporate development principal. This role will join the President and Corporate Development Office, the division that advises the company's long-term business strategy.