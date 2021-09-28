Vin Diesel has given a Riddick 4 update

Vin Diesel has given another update on Riddick 4.

"Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are... Let's just say Furia maybe closer than you think. #Riddick" the actor wrote on Instagram, in a caption for a picture of his famous sci-fi character. (H/T Collider)

Diesel debuted as Riddick, a criminal with modified eyes that give him night vision and enormous sensitivity to light, in 2000's Pitch Black. The film spawned a franchise, which includes two further live-action movies, The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick, as well as an animated film titled The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury. There were also three video games – Escape From Butcher Bay, Assault on Dark Athena, and the mobile game Riddick: The Merc Files. Then there are novels, motion comics, and even a TV special.

Plus, a spinoff TV series titled Merc City was announced by Diesel on Instagram way back in 2015. The show will focus on bounty hunters and mercenaries in the universe.

"It's so funny, I was just wearing my Furyion shirt," Diesel told GamesRadar+ back in June of the fourth installment. "[Director] David Twohy, he wrote a great script. It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

He added of the video games: "We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

