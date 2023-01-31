Viking Wolf is a Norwegian Netflix horror movie with bite – and it's out on Friday

Love all things Scandinavian and supernatural? Then you're bound to want to check out new Netflix horror movie Viking Wolf. Ahead of the film's release this Friday (February 3), the platform has unveiled its first trailer and we're extremely here for its interesting blend of Nordic noir and blood-soaked werewolf madness.

Directed by Stig Svendsen, the outing partly revolves around Thale (Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne), a 17-year-old girl who gets tangled up in a murder investigation after witnessing the grisly attack at a party. As more and more turn up injured in the small town, and the more open-minded locals start to suspect the killings are being done by a monster, though, Thale begins to worry that she's more involved than she initially believed.

"I've been hunting it all my adult life. Believe me when I say that you're dealing with a bloodthirsty beast, which must be stopped before the infection spreads," a theorist ominously tells the authorities in the teaser. "The bloodline must be severed."

Written by Svendsen and Espen Aukan, who previously penned the screenplay for Netflix hit Troll, Viking Wolf ("Vikingulven") also stars Sjur Vatne Brean, Kasper Antonsen, Arthur Hakalahti, Ívar Örn Sverrisson, and Liv Mjönes, as the detective tasked with catching whoever, or whatever, is behind the slaughters.

Viking Wolf releases on February 3.