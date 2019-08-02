Exclusive: Andy Serkis confirms he's in discussions to direct Venom 2: "I've had meetings with Sony"

Andy Serkis has confirmed that he has met with Sony to discuss potentially directing Venom 2.

Trade publications recently reported that Serkis – who previously directed Netflix's Mowgli – has entered discussions to helm the upcoming sequel, with Tom Hardy (who plays the eponymous anti-hero) later posting an image of the Lord of the Rings actor on Instagram. The post, which seemingly confirmed that Serkis had landed the gig, was later deleted.

Speaking to our sister publication, SFX magazine, about an unrelated upcoming project, Serkis revealed that he has indeed met with the movie's producers to discuss directing the sequel. "Yes I've had meetings with Sony," he said, "so that's potentially something that might happen. But we'll see...."

There are currently still two other names being considered for the position – Bumblebee director Travis Knight and Rise of the Planet of the Apes helmer Rupert Wyatt – though, considering Hardy's Instagram post, Serkis seems to have the job. The studio will no doubt announce a director soon.

Before Venom 2, Hardy and Serkis will work together on the BBC's latest adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Starring Guy Pearce as Scrooge, the series will see Serkis play the Ghost of Christmas Past and Hardy act as executive producer.