Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt heads to PS5 and PC on April 27

Upcoming free-to-play battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has a confirmed April release date on PC and PS5.

Announced via a tweet from the game’s official account, developer Sharkmob shared: "Bloodhunt begins, April 27 on PlayStation 5 & PC through Steam" alongside a new trailer that highlights the PS5 exclusive features and how they will work.

According to the trailer, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will support unique weapon triggers - thanks to the PS5’s adaptive triggers - immersive haptic feedback, and precise hunting due to the console’s 3D audio. Don’t worry if you don’t have a PS5 though as, like the tweet says, the game will also release on PC via Steam, it just won’t have all those PS5 specific features.

Alongside this announcement, Sharkmob also published a post on the PlayStation Blog telling us everything we need to know about the Vampire hunting battle royale game on PS5. In the post, the studio’s community manager Jaqub Ajmal revealed that this version of Bloodhunt hits the developer’s target of 60 frames per second "even in the battle’s most action-packed moments."

Not only this but Ajmal also shared that the upcoming game will have two modes for players to choose between on the next-gen console; Quality Mode: "For the best rendering quality running in 4K at 30fps", or Performance Mode: "to experience Bloodhunt at 60fps rendered in 1440p."

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, here’s everything you need to know. The free-to-play battle royale game is part of the World of Darkness series and is based on the tabletop board game of the same name. The game series is also made up of other Vampire: The Masquerade games including Bloodlines (which is expecting a sequel sometime soon ) and Swansong which got an exclusive look at the most recent Future Games Show.