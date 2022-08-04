Vampire Survivors patch adds cheat codes and new characters like Big Trousers

Vampire Survivors patch 0.10.0 has arrived with new achievements, new characters, and more, including a secret menu that introduces a Vampire Survivors cheats system to the game.

0.10.0 is appropriately titled 'The Not One' - it follows up version 0.9 but it's still not the final, 1.0 release for the early access game. "Sorry to all fans of 1.0 versions, you will have to wait a bit longer," the devs say in a press release. "Maybe next time!"

The patch introduces two new characters – the delightfully named Cosmo Pavone and Big Trousers – two new achievements, one new arcana, a sweet new weapon, and a handful of tweaks and bug fixes

The biggest addition is a new, unlockable cheat menu, which developer poncle teased in a trailer a few days ago. The cheats include things you'd expect - like the ability to unlock new characters, stages, and relics - as well as goofier options like the "spinnn" code which twirls your UI around for a bit. Personally, I'm holding out for the big head mode of my childhood.

With this update, Vampire Survivors is continuing to move beyond the content promised in its roadmap (opens in new tab). The game was set to have 24 characters, and now it's got 27 - plus we've nearly got all 50 weapons and all 22 arcana. On top of that, all the intended stages, power-ups, and relics are apparently already in place. Maybe 1.0 actually will be "next time," after all.

Vampire Survivors is one of the biggest games on Steam Deck, though it can't quite match the heights of MultiVersus.