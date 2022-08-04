Vampire Survivors cheats and how to use them

A small number of Vampire Survivors cheats have been available in the game for a while now, but off the back of the 0.10.0 update launched on August 4 there are now a whole raft of new Vampire Survivors cheat codes that can be used. Most of these provide useful benefits, such as unlocking fresh characters (both regular and secret) and Arcanas to modify your gameplay, though there's also at least one nonsense option to rotate the interface on screen for a bit which is of no use to anyone! If you want to make new discoveries and improve your odds of lasting until dawn, then here's everything you need to know about the Vampire Survivors cheats.
All Vampire Survivors cheats
To use these Vampire Survivors cheats, you'll need to type in any of the following 'spells' (ie cheat codes) while in the main menu. This will then give you access to the 'secret' cheat menu option that was added with the 0.10.0 update, where you can play around with the settings you've unlocked. Here are all of the Vampire Survivors cheat codes known so far:
Vampire Survivors cheats - Stages
- relaxenjoylife - unlocks Il Molise
- honesty - unlocks Moongolow
- dotgogreenacres - unlocks Green Acres
- rottingpizza - unlocks The Bone Zone
- peakgamedesign - unlocks Boss Rash
Vampire Survivors cheats - Main Characters
- noneladonna - Arca Ladonna
- vivaladonna - Porta Ladonna
- superladonna - Lama Ladonna
- strongestcharacter - Poe Ratcho
- bioparco - Dommario
- faschiuma - Suor Clerici
- accidenti - Krochi Freetto
- crystalmakeup - Christine Davain
- yattapanda - Yatta Cavallo
- carramba - Bianca Ramba
- reset - O'Sole Meeo
- languorino - Sir Ambrojoe
Vampire Survivors cheats - Secret Characters
- secondevolution - Gyorunton
- earrivatolarrotino - Big Trouser
- lhovistoio - Cosmo Pavone
- fettinepanate - Boon Marrabbio
- iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme - Leda
- pinociampino - Peppino
- highfive - Gains Boros
- ablasphemousmockery - Mask of the Red Death
Vampire Survivors cheats - Ghosts
- exdashexoneviiq - unlocks Exdash
- tramezzini - unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked
Vampire Survivors cheats - Relics
- thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault - Grim Grimoire
- thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault - Ars Gouda
- leadmetothecheese - Milky Way Map
- eggseggseggs - Glass Vizard
- teleportustomars - Mindbender
- randomazzami - Randomazzo + Sarabande of Healing (VI)
- icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet - Great Gospel
- thankelrond - Magic Banger
- timecompression - Sorceress Tears
- ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit - Yellow Sign
- aintnobodygottimeforthat - Game Killer (0), Mad Groove (VIII), Out of Bounds (XII), Disco of Gold (XV), and Silent Old Sanctuary (XX)
Vampire Survivors cheats - Extras/Jokes
- spinnn - spins the UI for a bit
