Vampire Survivors cheats and how to use them

A small number of Vampire Survivors cheats have been available in the game for a while now, but off the back of the 0.10.0 update launched on August 4 there are now a whole raft of new Vampire Survivors cheat codes that can be used. Most of these provide useful benefits, such as unlocking fresh characters (both regular and secret) and Arcanas to modify your gameplay, though there's also at least one nonsense option to rotate the interface on screen for a bit which is of no use to anyone! If you want to make new discoveries and improve your odds of lasting until dawn, then here's everything you need to know about the Vampire Survivors cheats.

All Vampire Survivors cheats

To use these Vampire Survivors cheats, you'll need to type in any of the following 'spells' (ie cheat codes) while in the main menu. This will then give you access to the 'secret' cheat menu option that was added with the 0.10.0 update, where you can play around with the settings you've unlocked. Here are all of the Vampire Survivors cheat codes known so far:

Vampire Survivors cheats - Stages

relaxenjoylife - unlocks Il Molise

- unlocks Il Molise honesty - unlocks Moongolow

- unlocks Moongolow dotgogreenacres - unlocks Green Acres

- unlocks Green Acres rottingpizza - unlocks The Bone Zone

- unlocks The Bone Zone peakgamedesign - unlocks Boss Rash

Vampire Survivors cheats - Main Characters

noneladonna - Arca Ladonna

- Arca Ladonna vivaladonna - Porta Ladonna

- Porta Ladonna superladonna - Lama Ladonna

- Lama Ladonna strongestcharacter - Poe Ratcho

- Poe Ratcho bioparco - Dommario

- Dommario faschiuma - Suor Clerici

- Suor Clerici accidenti - Krochi Freetto

- Krochi Freetto crystalmakeup - Christine Davain

- Christine Davain yattapanda - Yatta Cavallo

- Yatta Cavallo carramba - Bianca Ramba

- Bianca Ramba reset - O'Sole Meeo

- O'Sole Meeo languorino - Sir Ambrojoe

Vampire Survivors cheats - Secret Characters

secondevolution - Gyorunton

- Gyorunton earrivatolarrotino - Big Trouser

- Big Trouser lhovistoio - Cosmo Pavone

- Cosmo Pavone fettinepanate - Boon Marrabbio

- Boon Marrabbio iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme - Leda

- Leda pinociampino - Peppino

- Peppino highfive - Gains Boros

- Gains Boros ablasphemousmockery - Mask of the Red Death

Vampire Survivors cheats - Ghosts

exdashexoneviiq - unlocks Exdash

- unlocks Exdash tramezzini - unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked

Vampire Survivors cheats - Relics

thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault - Grim Grimoire

- Grim Grimoire thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault - Ars Gouda

- Ars Gouda leadmetothecheese - Milky Way Map

- Milky Way Map eggseggseggs - Glass Vizard

- Glass Vizard teleportustomars - Mindbender

- Mindbender randomazzami - Randomazzo + Sarabande of Healing (VI)

- Randomazzo + Sarabande of Healing (VI) icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet - Great Gospel

- Great Gospel thankelrond - Magic Banger

- Magic Banger timecompression - Sorceress Tears

- Sorceress Tears ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit - Yellow Sign

- Yellow Sign aintnobodygottimeforthat - Game Killer (0), Mad Groove (VIII), Out of Bounds (XII), Disco of Gold (XV), and Silent Old Sanctuary (XX)

Vampire Survivors cheats - Extras/Jokes

spinnn - spins the UI for a bit

