Valorant player spends 136 hours grinding to Immortal using a pistol

A Valorant player has achieved the game's second-highest rank using only a pistol.

Flagged yesterday on December 5 by Jake Lucky on Twitter, streamer royalG has become the first Valorant player to achieve Immortal rank with only a Classic. That means the streamer went from unranked to the second-highest rank in Valorant using only a basic pistol.

Valorant streamer and creator @royalgftw has done something nasty. Going from unranked to Immortal (he placed Silver 2) all with just a Classic (yes just a pistol)It took him 51 days or 136 hours on stream

In all, it took royalG a grand total of 136 hours to grind all the way from unranked to Immortal using the pistol in Valorant. To achieve this in an ultra-competitive online shooter like Valorant is basically unthinkable, which might well be why it took the streamer over 51 days to grind out the process.

If you're unfamiliar with Valorant's ranking systems, Immortal is the second-highest tier available, but there's a good reason it was the goal for royalG. Only 500 players worldwide can enter Radiant, the game's highest rank, at any one time, so royalG would be forced to overtake a Radiant-ranked player with just a pistol to achieve the feat.

Perhaps this was a bridge too far for the streamer. Considering each rank has three tiers as well, royalG would have to blast through three whole tiers of Immortal rank in Valorant to even think about getting close to Radiant rank. We can't help but wonder how many more days this excessive feat would take them. Next time you think you've got it tough in Valorant's ranked play, think again.

