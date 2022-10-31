Valorant fans are playing in the most miserable way possible chasing assist world records

A TikTok challenge has Valorant players competing in a very bizarre contest: they're setting records for the most assists in a single game.

A quick search through TikTok will give you the gist of the challenge in the space of a few seconds, but basically, you want your team to toss a grenade at their feet during spawn. Then, one player uses Skye to heal the team; from then on, every kill counts as an assist for the Skye player, who pretty much just has to sit back and survive.

No one seems to be keeping a solid track of where the record stands, and given that the highlights are all saved on difficult-to-search platforms like TikTok and Twitch, it's tough to verify how the record has evolved. Twitch streamer CaMbCaMb has maybe the best recording of an attempt (opens in new tab) out there, managing to hit 108 assists as Skye.

'But wait,' you say, 'you can only get five kills in a round. How can you possibly get over 100 assists in a game?' The answer is that you drag it out as long as possible. You win a Valorant match by being the first to take 13 rounds, but to get the most opportunities for assists, you need the opposing team to take a bunch of rounds, too.

Valorant streamers are now going for the assist World Record in Ranked after a viral Tik Tok trend 108 assists 💀 pic.twitter.com/79AZHvMvycOctober 30, 2022 See more

CaMbCaMb has the rest of the team rush to 12 wins, then they throw the rest of the rounds to get more opportunities for assists. Since these matches are played in ranked mode, you can even go beyond 25 rounds if the score remains close at the end.

It seems, however, that CaMbCaMb and the rest of the team has learned (opens in new tab) that the actual record stands at 112. They plan to run more attempts starting November 1, willpower permitting.