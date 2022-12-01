Valheim is ringing in the holidays with Yule items and less slippery fish

A new Valheim update rings in the holidays with newly enabled Yule items and a boatload of bug fixes.

To be clear, the new Valheim update is in the public testing phase right now, so if you want to indulge in the festivities early you can swap over to the public test branch and download the patch. In addition to the Yule tree, Yuleklapp, Yule wreath, Yule garland, and Mistletoe, Valheim patch 0.212.7 includes a laundry list of fixes - a number of which are dedicated to improving fishing.

For example, the patch notes state that "fish are no longer as slippery and you can now pick them up again by pressing the 'use' button." The patch also makes it so that fish "no longer float in the air," because that's not a very fishy thing to do at all. The pufferfish's poison radius has also been lowered, and fishing bait recipes will yield more bait. So, all in all, the fishing experience should be more realistic and less dangerous.

Elsewhere, the patch apparently adds more interesting items in chests in Mistlands dungeons, makes ballista stop going ballistic at low health, and makes mobs spawn correctly in Mistlands' new events. Check out the full patch notes (opens in new tab) for the complete list.

Valheim Mistlands still doesn't have an official release date in the main early access game, but like I mentioned earlier, you can check out everything new right now by switching over to the public test branch. And don't worry, you can jump right back to the main game whenever you want, just be sure you're backing up your saves, as test-phase updates are inherently wonky.

