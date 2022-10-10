Using leaked GTA 6 coordinates, fans discover that the new map could be a lot bigger than GTA 5's

Grand Theft Auto fans are theorising how much the game's map has grown from GTA 5 using leaked coordinates.

Shared to the GTA 6 subreddit (opens in new tab), one fan has taken it upon themselves to figure out how much the map has grown. Taking the coordinates of GTA 5's Los Santos and lining it up with the leaked coordinates of Vice City found in the huge GTA 6 leak that took place last month, fans are realising that they'll have a lot more space to run around once the next GTA game releases.

As the Reddit post below demonstrates, Los Santos fits very neatly in the middle of the currently proposed Vice City layout. Of course, all we can see from the coordinates right now are the likes of Hank's Waffle House, Port Gelhorn, Keys House, Rockridge, Ocean Beach, and a few others, but already we can see that players will have to travel further than they did in GTA 5 to get to these key areas on the map.

This isn't the first time that fans have taken it upon themselves to piece together GTA 6's map using leaked footage. Shortly after the leak, some fans began stitching GTA 6's map together using Google Earth and Paint.

Considering that we are still a ways off from playing GTA 6, it's highly possible that a lot of the above map could change before release. We doubt it'll get much smaller than expected, considering it was previously reported that GTA 6 engine is "ahead of its time."