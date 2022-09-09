Upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley update will fix Switch crashes and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting its first update next week, which will include a series of fixes, including one to reduce the amount of Nintendo Switch crashes some players are currently experiencing.

Announced via the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account (opens in new tab), developer Gameloft said: "Over the past few days, your feedback has been immensely helpful in identifying some key issues." The tweet continues: "We're happy to report we've been able to fix some of these and have an update on the way! We're targeting a release next week."

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab), the dev revealed the list of fixes. First of all, players can expect "Improved Founder's Pack claiming", a "fix for Error 7", "reduced Switch crashes", "improved Dream Shard frequency", and "multiple fixes for quest progression tied to unreachable, missing, and unrecognized items."

The update will include:✅Fix for changing clothes✅Improved Founder's Pack claiming✅Fix for Error 7✅Reduced Switch crashes✅Improved Dream Shard frequency✅Multiple fixes for quest progression tied to unreachable, missing, and unrecognized itemsSeptember 8, 2022 See more

Following this, the developer also shared (opens in new tab): "As we move into next week, we will confirm the locked update timing with you so you can plan accordingly. Thank you so much for your support in reporting these issues!" The tweet continues, "we have even more fixes in the works for future updates and will continue to keep you in the loop!" So look forward to an improved version of Disney Dreamlight Valley as time goes on.

In other Disney Dreamlight Valley news, the game was recently revealed to be one of the Xbox Game Pass September games - allowing those with an active subscription to play the game at no extra charge, which gives you the perfect excuse to try out this magical life sim. If you've already been living your best life in the game, though, you'll already know that Disney Dreamlight Valley lets you do guerrilla marketing for Scrooge McDuck.