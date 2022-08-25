Disney Dreamlight Valley lets you do guerrilla marketing for Scrooge McDuck

This week, Disney Dreamlight Valley released its character creator as a free demo and revealed a new trailer that has me asking more questions about Scrooge McDuck than I ever really expected.

You can download Dreamlight Valley's Avatar Designer Tool on PC via Steam (opens in new tab), Epic (opens in new tab), or the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab). As the name suggests, the tool will let you create your character well ahead of the game's release in early access. You'll also be able to pick your clothes and even make your own custom styles with a robust design tool. While the standalone tool is PC-exclusive, you'll be able to bring your avatar into any version of the game, whether on PC or console.

But you can check that out for yourself. What I really want to talk about is this new 'my day in Disney Dreamlight Valley' trailer. Take a look:

At first glance, it all seems more or less what you'd expect from a Disney-themed take on Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, or The Sims. But we also learn that you can undertake a favor for Scrooge McDuck, where he'll ask for your help "spreading the word" about his shop around town.

I'm just going to assume you'll be paid for this - I can't handle the idea of unpacking Scrooge running unpaid marketing internships - but come on. McDuck can definitely afford a marketing department. He doesn't need you to start manufacturing improbably gold-plated signs out of your backyard workshop.

I grow increasingly fearful that Scrooge McDuck might actually just be Dreamlight Valley's Tom Nook. If he asks you if you want a house, just say no. The loan's gonna take months to pay off.

