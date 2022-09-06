Xbox Game Pass titles for September include Disney Dreamlight Valley and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is just one of the games heading to Xbox Game Pass this month with other highlights being Metal Hellsinger, Train Sim World 3, and You Suck at Parking (rude).

Xbox has announced (opens in new tab) the games being added to its subscription service Xbox Game Pass this month and it’s a good variety overall. Perhaps most excitingly though is the highly anticipated Stardew Valley-like Disney Dreamlight Valley , which entered Early Access today, and so, is available via the service on day one.

Beyond this, we’ve also got Opus Magnum being added for PC today, as well as Train Sim World 3 for consoles and PC. As for the rest of the month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also look forward to playing Ashes of the Singularity (PC - September 13), DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, console & PC - September 13), You Suck at Parking on day one of its release (Cloud, console & PC - September 14), Despot’s Game (console & PC - September 15), and Metal Hellsinger on the day it releases (PC and Xbox Series X /S - September 15).

In the same post, Xbox also revealed the games due to be leaving Xbox Game Pass on the 15th of this month and the list includes A Plague Tale: Innocence - ahead of its sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem ’s release next month - Final Fantasy 13, SkateBird, Lost Words: Beyond the Page , I Am Fish, Aragami 2, The Artful Escape , and many more.

Check out our Disney Dreamlight Valley review if you're still deciding if you want to try the Stardew Valley-like.