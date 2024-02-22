Uncharted's Mark Wahlberg offers a surprisingly positive update on the video game movie's sequel

Good news Uncharted fans, the sequel finally has a script. Mark Wahlberg, who brings treasure hunter Nathan Drake's frequently facial-haired friend Sully to life in the 2022 video game adaptation, has revealed he recently got a call from Sony telling him to "start growing [his] mustache".

"I can't grow a real beard and mustache," he joked, as he told Screen Rant that the studio was well aware it wouldn't be something that'd happen overnight. "I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see."

Based on the Naughty Dog video game series, Uncharted sees Tom Holland's Drake team up with Victor 'Sully' Sullivan (Wahlberg), an old acquaintance of his long-lost brother, to track down the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan. They're not the only ones after the gold, though, and the pair soon find themselves in a dangerous race to find it before Antonio Banderas' ruthless treasure hunter Santiago Moncada. Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali round out the cast. Ruben Fleischer directed the first flick, though there's been no official confirmation as to whether he'll be back for the follow-up just yet.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Uncharted post-credits scene seemed to tease that our time with Nate and Sully wasn't over. In it, Nate meets with a man working for Gabriel Roman, a baddie lifted from Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, offering his ring for a "Nazi map" he has. Roman goes to betray Nate, but Sully – now sporting his iconic moustache – saves him just in the nick of time. The twosome escape, but are caught by an unseen figure.

Back in July 2022, reports suggested that Sony was looking to make Uncharted (2022) the first of a franchise. "The studio has been unusually quiet," a breakdown by The Ankler read. "But seeing as how Uncharted is currently the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation domestically, and the fourth-highest-grossing worldwide, you can safely assume another Nathan Drake adventure is in the works."

