Mark Wahlberg has a surprise update on Uncharted 2 – and it’s one to treasure

Uncharted actor Mark Wahlberg, who played Sully, the mentor of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) in the 2022 video game movie, has given fans a promising new update on a potential sequel.

"I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time,” Wahlberg told The Direct. "Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."

Wahlberg, of course, is referring to the Uncharted post-credits scene, which finally saw Sully adorn his face with a wonderful piece of facial fuzz.

A sequel isn’t a guarantee, however. While Wahlberg let slip a crumb of info – a new script – that should be treasured, everything else still sounds very much under lock and key.

"When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film. So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I'd be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now," Wahlberg said.

Sully’s mustache reveal wasn’t the only post-credits stinger worth talking about. It also set up a potential sequel – both in introducing Nate’s brother and bringing two villains into play: a brand-new original character Gage, played by Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbaek, and the namechecked ‘Roman’ – who appears to be a reference to the British villain from the first Uncharted game, Drake’s Fortune.

