Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection officially hits PC in one month

A week after an early story page listing outed the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC port, Sony has officially confirmed that the package is due to launch on October 19.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will hit PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at a launch price of $49.99 / £44.99 / €49.99. The package was released earlier this year on PS5, and includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the two most recent entries in Naughty Dog's action-adventure series.

The new PC editions will offer support for 4K and ultra-widescreen resolutions, UI scaling options, and the sort of graphics settings menus PC players expect with options to fiddle with texture quality, model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion. They'll also support variable frame rates, and temporal upscaling through AMD FSR 2.

If you want to use a DualSense controller on PC, you'll get all the same haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects that you'd enjoy on PS5, though the collection also supports keyboard and mouse or pretty much any other type of gamepad you want to throw at it.

The specs seem pretty scalable, as well. At the low end, you'll be able to get by with an i5-4330 or Ryzen 3 1200 paired with a GTX 960 or an R9 290X - all bits of hardware that are nearing a decade on the market. Of course, if you want full 4K at 60 frames per second, you'll need a much beefier machine. You can see the full list of specs over on the official blog (opens in new tab).

If you're a Fortnite fan, you'll also get one more bonus for picking up the game on the Epic Games Store: a new glider modeled after Sully's seaplane.

The Last of Us Part 1 is also coming to PC "very soon," but there's no specific release date for that just yet.