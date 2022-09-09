Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date confirmed for October

Update 12:30 PDT: The Epic Games Store has since removed the store page for the Uncharted: Legacy Thieves Collection, which seemingly confirmed an October release date. Because the date was previously leaked via SteamDB and was also listed on the Epic Games Store and in a trailer today, it's probably safe to assume it's the real deal.

We were able to access the collection's Epic Games Store product page ourselves for a good few minutes before it was pulled down, as were the ever-watchful eyes of Wario64 on Twitter. Here's a screenshot for the unconvinced (check the fine print for the release date):

(Image credit: Naughty Dog/Epic Games Store)

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on PC on Oct 19th according to EGS. Preorders on EGS will get a Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane https://t.co/O1JRMM1MhEThe game is slated for Steam as well pic.twitter.com/1IVwTa1YyoSeptember 9, 2022 See more

Original story:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection finally has a confirmed release date on PC, and there's a pre-order bonus that should please Fortnite fans.

The PC release date leaked via SteamDB, but now the Epic Games Store has unveiled the official announcement. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will bring Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy to PC for the first time on October 19. The store page also reveals Sully's "new" Seaplane glider as a Fortnite cosmetic pre-order bonus for anyone who secures their copy of the Legacy Collection early.

The collection is slated to launch on PC via the Epic Games Store as well as on Steam. We've reached out to Epic now that the cat's seemingly out of the bag, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

Find out where we ranked your favorite Nate Drake adventure on our list of the best Uncharted games.