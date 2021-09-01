Uncharted Collection PC leaks and includes all five games

An Uncharted PC collection containing all 5 games in the series has reportedly leaked.

A ResetEra post shows an apparently leaked image of a social post announcing a new Uncharted Collection being released for Steam and Epic Games Store. The ad shows that every Uncharted console game - including the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - will be included in the package.

Intriguingly, the image also shows the logo of the recently acquired Nixxes studios in the bottom right-hand corner, which would make sense considering that Sony has been quite vocal that it brought the company to help with PC ports of its franchises.

The social post itself is seemingly scheduled to go live at 10am (although no time zone is specified) Monday, September 6 and will announce a December 7 release date for the Uncharted PC collection.

Naturally, nothing is confirmed until it's officially announced by Sony, but there's a few reasons why this leak is more believable than most. For starters, PlayStation exclusive games are starting to trickle onto PC, with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone the first major PlayStation Studios games, so it's not surprising to see one of PlayStation's most revered - if dormant - franchises head in PC's direction.



Likewise, earlier this year, the PlayStation Studios curator page on Steam listed 41 games being available on Steam, with only 24 games on the site at the time. While that has since changed, it did line up with Sony's increasing presence on PC, meaning that it feels more likely than not that a whole new set of players will soon be able to fall in love with the way Nathan Drake says "Oh crap".

Want to know which of Drake's adventures you should play first? Here's the best Uncharted games.