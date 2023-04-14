Uncanny Spider-Man turns Nightcrawler into the new Spidey

Marvel has announced the last of six new 'Fall of X' X-Men spin-offs launching later this year that were previewed at MegaCon, revealing the details of Uncanny Spider-Man - and it's probably not what you think.

Rather than a classic Spider-Man character brought into the X-Men fold, Uncanny Spider-Man will turn Nightcrawler of the X-Men into Spider-Man, with the fan-favorite mutant putting on his own Spider-Man costume in the wake of the major status quo changes that are coming to the X-Men line with 'Fall of X' this summer.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Si Spurrier with art from Leonard Kirk, Uncanny Spider-Man is an ongoing series which will feature Nightcrawler "meeting a potential new lover, battling some of the most iconic members of Spidey’s rogues gallery, and saving civilians, mutant and human alike," while also tracking down a longstanding mystery about his mother, Mystique.

"What we've got here is a spectacular new beginning - which, yes, is code for ‘perfect jumping-on point’ - which leans hard into heroic, joyful, street-level action. Writing Kurt has always been an exercise in heart. He was the first to feel the cracks in Krakoa... and the first to try and do something about it," Spurrier states in Marvel's official announcement.

"Unfailingly loyal to his people, his friends and his responsibilities, he's gone through a lot. What's been missing for him is the joy. The freedom. The thrill," he continues.

"And that's where we find him now. In a restyled Spidey Suit, BAMFing across New York and rubbing shoulders (and butting heads) with the best heroes and villains of the Manhattan milieu...but of course it's not quite that simple. Is Nightcrawler really doing this for the thrill? Or is he hiding? Is it easier to put on a mask and punch some villains in the nose than it is to stare trauma in the eye...?"

Uncanny Spider-Man #1 goes on sale September 6 with a cover by Tony Daniel.

