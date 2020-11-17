Zack Snyder re-releases Justice League trailer with new Darkseid scene

To mark the three year anniversary of the theatrical release of Justice League, director Zack Snyder has revealed a new trailer on Vero for his much-anticipated cut of the film – officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The trailer is in black and white, matching with previous stills that Snyder has shared on his Vero, and features a few seconds of new footage. We get another snapshot of Darkseid attacking during the "history lesson" scene, as well as some more action with Connie Nielsen’s Hippolyta, the Batmobile tearing through some parademons, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman looking at a hologram of Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Check out the trailer below:

The new footage isn’t showing off more than we already knew outside of a new Darkseid shot, but it is an exciting reminder that we can expect hours of new content to enjoy once Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max.

Lately, we’ve been treated to plenty of info on the Snyder Cut, like the reveal that Jared Leto’s Joker will have a new look in the series, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke is making a reappearance, Snyder directed Ezra Miller over Zoom for a pickup, and we got a sneak peek at Martian Manhunter. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner has also unveiled some behind-the-scenes images.

The Snyder Cut is arriving to HBO Max as a four part miniseries, with a runtime that’ll be around four hours. The alternate cut’s release is thanks to a huge fan campaign with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut launched after it became apparent that the theatrical cut was very different to Snyder’s original vision. From what we’ve seen of the Snyder Cut so far, it’ll be like a whole new move/miniseries.

Until Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives in 2021, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.