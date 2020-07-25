Zack Snyder on using Joss Whedon's Justice League footage: "I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire"

Zack Snyder has some strong words for those who think he'll use any of Joss Whedon's footage in the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League. "I would destroy the movie," he said during the fan-organized Justice-Con panel. "I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph."

It's clear that this version of Justice League will be every bit a Snyder movie, and he'll go to great lengths to keep it that way. "I would literally blow that fucking thing up," he continued.

The director has built a reputation for his lengthy runtimes – Batman v Superman and Watchmen director's cuts both last over three hours – and he revealed that Justice League will likely be his biggest yet – sitting at around the four-hour mark.

During the same panel, Snyder also debuted footage of Henry Cavill's Superman in a black suit, the director revealing that the studio initially didn't want the character in the dark colours. "[The studio] was just not into it. I knew it was the correct evolution for him after he rose from the dead. But the perception of the black suit was just, 'You're trying to make the movie dark and not hilarious,'" he said. Read more of what Snyder had to say here.

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Coming off the back of a massive swell of fan support, the Snyder Cut will be making it's way to HBO Max in 2021, though anything more remains under a shroud of secrecy. Snyder also confirmed that we'll learn more – including a runtime – at DC’s upcoming FanDome event. August's showcase will feature looks at the Snyder Cut as well as a presence from Wonder Woman 1984 and even The Batman.

In the meantime, check out the latest updates from Comic-Con 2020 right here, and here is everything we know so far about the Justice League Snyder Cut.