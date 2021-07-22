Zack Snyder is back for Army of the Dead 2 on Netflix

It's official: Army of the Dead 2 is on the way.

Zack Snyder and his company Stone Quarry Productions plans to hunker down at Netflix for two years, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter which also reveals official plans for an Army of the Dead sequel.

The production company, which Snyder runs with partner Deborah Snyder and executive Wesley Coller, has signed a fresh deal with the streamer after Stone Quarry's contract with Warner Bros. expired in 2019. This gives the filmmaker freedom to make more pics outside of the DCEU including an eagerly-anticipated sequel to zombie actioner, Army of the Dead.

Snyder intends to co-write the movie with Shay Hatten, the screenwriter who worked with him on the original. In a recent interview with Polygon, Snyder expressed delight at the concept the pair have cooked up, dubbing it "insane".

"What we have planned is too crazy," Snyder said . "Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he’s going to Mexico City, I was like, ‘You know what’s gonna happen?’ And then I just went on a tear. And by the time it ended, Shay was like, ‘OK.’"

We don't know much else about the sequel, but it's not the only title to emerge; let's not forget the prequel which entered production before Army even hit screens. Army of Thieves focuses on Matthias Schweighöfer's character Dieter during the early stages of the zombie outbreak, and co-stars Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel.

“My goal and hope are to bring as much quality content as I can and do it on a giant scale,” Zack Snyder told the outlet. “Big projects and big movies.”

One of those projects is Rebel Moon, Snyder's one-time Star Wars project he retooled as an original property. Like Army of the Dead, it's touted as a franchise starter with sequels and prequels all distinct possibilities.

“Zack is really good at world building,” adds Deborah Snyder. “We’ve done that with the comics for so long that to do something original is the ultimate challenge and we’re up for that.”

