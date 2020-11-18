Zack Snyder gives new look at Steppenwolf for Justice League Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder has revealed a new shot of the Snyder Cut version of Steppenwolf, which is actually a restoration of the villain's original live-action look.

You can check out the updated vision for one of Justice League's big bad below, courtesy of Snyder's Vero account. The look is reminiscent of the one Steppenwolf sported in hologram-form in the extended cut of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder (via Vero))

Well, what do you think? Again, we'd seen this version of Steppenwolf before, not just in Batman vs Superman but also from Snyder himself, just at a different angle and without the visual fidelity we have here. This is by far our clearest picture yet of the new Steppenwolf as we approach the Snyder Cut's early to mid-2021 release on HBO Max.

The new Steppenwolf design is just one of many ways the Snyder Cut differs from the original 2017 Justice League. First and foremost, Zack Snyder's Justice League is an eye-watering four hours long, split into a four-part mini-series. Then you have all of the reshoots currently being shot, which actually only amount to about four minutes of new footage. And of course, there's the inclusion of Darkseid, who you can see in a new shot that premiered in a recent Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer. And while Darkseid is definitely going to be in the Snyder Cut, make no mistake: Steppenwolf is still the primary antagonist.

