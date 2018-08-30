You can get GTA 5 for just $17 at Walmart right now, here are the deals (UPDATE: it's now $25)

UPDATE: It seems this deal was a popular one (who knew?) and Walmart have now increased the price for both PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA 5 from $16.99 to $24.99. Considering the original RRP of $59.99, plus the sheer amount of content you get with both GTA 5's single-player story and GTA Online, this is still counts as a great deal.

Original story continues below:

GTA 5 is notorious for skipping out on sales or going for a meager discount at best, but this new deal from Walmart is one of the best we've ever seen on Rockstar's open-world opus. The U.S. retailer is currently offering new copies of GTA 5 for both PS4 and Xbox One for just $16.99, a discount of $12 from its standard price of $29.99.

The deal is actually live at multiple retailers, but Walmart hasn't sold out of either version yet - and if you have a store nearby, you should be able to go pick your copy up there without waiting for shipping. Don't forget that you're really getting two games in one a copy of GTA 5: the single-player mode featuring assassinations and acid trips, and the stupefyingly huge/only getting bigger GTA Online multiplayer component.

As long as you're saving money getting the game, you might as well learn how to earn it fast in the game too. Check out our guide for how to make money fast in GTA Online.

