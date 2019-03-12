You can decide who sits on the Iron Throne with these new Game of Thrones Funko Pops

Game of Thrones season 8 should finally reveal who’ll be sitting on the Iron Throne come the show’s end. But you might not like the answer. If that’s the case, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a handful of new deluxe Game of Thrones Funko Pops to make sure you have your own personalised winner. Heck, they might even hint at who’s going to win the Game of Thrones when all is said and done.

As listed on PopinaBox.co.uk (and set for a March 2019 release), these £24.99 bad boys – which are available for just under $30 on the HBO store – come complete with some fan favourites, and villains, sitting atop the Iron Throne in all of their resplendent glory.

There’s a few obvious choices: Cersei and Dany look equally regal sitting in the seat reserved for the ruler of Westeros, though there’s some interesting picks. The Night King, anyone? What about the bastard (not really), Jon Snow or even another Lannister, Tyrion, getting all the glory? You can take your pick and decide who stands tall after winter has come and gone.

Sure, they might just be toys but, in all honesty, this is probably setting our Game of Thrones season 8 expectations and narrowing down the potential field of ‘winners’ by the time the finale rolls around. All five are prime candidates, which means that the likes of Sansa, Arya, and even the Three-Eyed Raven could all be pushed into the background – or worse.

Or I’m doing that thing again where I’m projecting my hopes (and fears) onto a piece of plastic? Still, they’re damn nice Funkos and the perfect size to preside over your current collection.

Need to add to your collection? Check out the best Funko Pops and some Game of Thrones merchandise you won't need to break the Iron Bank for.