Yellowjackets showrunners tease season 2 plot and reveal start of filming date

Yellowjackets season 2 is one step closer to release, with filming set to start this summer. Plus, series showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have dropped some hints about what to expect from the next installment of the survival thriller.

"We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline," Lyle told Variety . "We’ve been calling season 2, 'The Winter of Their Discontent.'"

The show follows a dual timeline – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team is on their way from New Jersey to the national competition in Seattle when their flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, in 2021, the survivors are in their 40s and trying to live normal lives, to varying degrees of success, while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them. The ensemble cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and Sophie Thatcher.

Season 1 ended with winter arriving in the wilderness to tragic consequences and it seems the stakes will be higher than ever for the survivors. Plus, there's that whole cannibalism thing that keeps being foreshadowed. Things aren't going to get any easier for the Yellowjackets in either timeline, it seems.

Nickerson said that he, Lyle, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco "are in the writing process" with their staff and are "just getting started on the actual scripts."

"We’ve been in the writers’ room for several months now, and we’re circling a late summer production start," Lyle continued, adding that because of the targeted filming season, "we will have to get very creative on a production front."