Xbox ‘What’s Next for Gaming’ event reportedly taking place this month

Xbox is reportedly holding a ‘What’s Next for Gaming’ event this month to coincide with Microsoft’s build conference in May.

According to VGC , a journalist for ZDNet has stated that the gaming event “is expected in the coming weeks” and will “supplement Microsoft’s annual Build conference” which has been confirmed to be taking place next month.

The original article also noted that the gaming event is separate from The Game Stack Live event, which according to Microsoft themselves promises fans “ talks, networking, and a splash of education on the Microsoft platforms, tools and services empowering game developers.”

Getting April marked down in your calendars for some gaming news lines up with previous hints - last month Xbox’s director of program management Jason Ronald mentioned during a guest appearance on The Iron Lords podcast that “not every game releasing this year has been announced yet.”

The director also mentioned that “I’ve seen lots of things internally that I’m very excited for everybody to see later this year” which has lead some to theorise what Xbox could have on the cards; one fan suggested possible Forza Horizon 5 and Wolfenstein reveals , as well as hopes of a Modern Warfare 3 campaign remaster .

2021 has already been a busy year for Xbox events as the video game company also hosted the ID@Xbox showcase last month, highlighting several upcoming titles that will be making their way to the platform, including Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Stalker 2 , and new additions to Xbox Games Pass.