Xbox Series X takes first price cut at Amazon

It's happened. The Xbox Series X has taken its first price cut at Amazon today, with £10 off the £449.99 RRP. That leaves us with a £439.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the latest console - extraordinary considering we were scrambling for stock just a few months ago.

We have never seen Xbox Series X deals like this, so we don't know how long such a discount can last. In fact, we would be surprised to see it still live by the end of the day - this is going to move fast once the crowds get a sniff of it. If you've been holding out for any price cuts on the latest Microsoft console, then, we'd be speedy on this one.

Xbox Series X stock has levelled out in recent weeks, with Amazon regularly offering the console (at full price) since April. However, considering just how difficult it has been to get your hands on one of these black and green boxes since the 2021 launch, we're certainly not taking that availability for granted.

Save £10 - It's a small saving, sure, but this is the first time we've seen Xbox Series X stock take an actual real-life discount so far. That's big news - especially if you've been worn down by the lack of availability since launch.



If you're after some Xbox Series X accessories to go with your shiny new console (perhaps putting that £10 discount to good use), you'll find all the latest prices on some of our top picks just below.

