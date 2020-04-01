WWE 2K21 roster: Will CM Punk, John Morrison and Lio Rush return this year?

Rumours as to the make-up of the WWE 2K21 roster – a spring tradition in wrestling circles – feel a little different this year. WrestleMania takes place as usual this weekend, but the spread of COVID-19 means it’s been pre-recorded, indoors, and will be broadcast over two nights rather than one. Couple that strange scenario with downbeat reviews of WWE 2K20, and you can understand fans feeling a touch underwhelmed for WWE 2K21. But interest will pick up as the year progresses, and GR has traditions to upkeep. So here we take a first look at 13 new or returning faces expected on the WWE 2K20 roster - beginning with a former champ no-one expected to ever see in a WWE game again…

CM Punk

(Image credit: 2K)

For the last two years GamesRadar+ has regularly updated a feature on 15 wrestlers you’ll never again see in a WWE game. Following a notoriously awkward departure from the company in 2014 - after which he successfully sued a WWE doctor - CM Punk topped that list. Until November 2019. When, shockingly, he returned as an analyst on network show WWE Backstage. He’s yet to reappear in-ring, but 2K loves a big-name to front its pre-order DLC each year: and you can bet that Punk is the man they have in mind for it. If you’d like to play as him in WWE 2K20, download the above PS4 creation by TeamShattSean.

John Morrison

(Image credit: 2K)

A full decade after leaving WWE for spells in Lucha Libre and Impact Wrestling, the former Johnny Nitro returned in December 2019 - quickly recapturing the Smackdown tag titles with ex-partner The Miz. That gives developer Visual Concepts plenty of time to scan his likeness for a first series appearance since WWE 12. Can’t wait until then? Add this CAW by factoria_etereo and you can utilise him in WWE 2K20.

Imperium

(Image credit: 2K)

The quartet of Walter (pictured), Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have bludgeoned their way through NXT UK and NXT proper since debuting in July 2019, and must be due a main roster call up later in 2020. Wolfe appeared in previous games as part of Sanity – but for the other three, WWE 2K21 would represent a series debut. To download the Walter CAW pictured here, search for deaconbomb on Community Creations.

Lio Rush

(Image credit: 2K)

After appearing as DLC for WWE 2K19, former cruiserweight champion Lio Rush was announced for the main WWE 2K20 roster - only to mysteriously disappear from it literally overnight. More details on that in our WWE 2K20 Lio Rush story. He’ll surely be back on board once WWE 2K21 drops; if you’d like to put right his omission from this year’s game, grab this creation by hayworthgang.

Kay Lee Ray

(Image credit: 2K)

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Kayleigh Rae (see what they’ve done with her stage name?) spent ten years on the independent circuit with federations such as Insane Championship Wrestling and TNA, before signing with WWE in 2019. Maximum impact didn’t take long, as she captured the NXT UK Championship from Toni Storm at Takeover Cardiff in July. This WWE 2K20 CAW is by mlaver99.

Angel Garza

(Image credit: 2K)

Cousin of Raw roster member Humberto Carrillo, Garza burst onto the WWE scene by capturing the Cruiserweight Championship from Lio Rush in December 2019. Yet his reign in NXT was short-lived, with a call-up to Raw - in order to attack Carrillo - coming in February. The man formerly known as El Hijo del Ninja has a genuine spark, and is playable in WWE 2K20 right now using the pictured deaconbomb creation.

Austin Theory

(Image credit: 2K)

One of the most shocking moments in the curious build to WrestleMania 36 was the reveal of Angel Garza’s tag partner. With Andrade having to withdraw from the show through injury, the spotlight instead fell on Austin Theory - a 22 year old newcomer signed to WWE for less than a year. He’s well worth the hype, however, and you can utilise him in WWE 2K20 right now by grabbing this Bhangra22Man CAW.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

(Image credit: 2K)

Bray Wyatt has been a fixture in WWE games for close to a decade going back to his Husky Harris days, but his sinister gimmick change last summer happened too late for a WWE 2K20 on-disc appearance. 2K rectified that by adding him as a DLC character - you can see who else received that treatment in our WWE 2K20 DLC guide. The Fiend is sure to appear in the game at launch this time around.

Tegan Nox

(Image credit: 2K)

Pegged for a bright future after signing with WWE in 2017, Nox suffered an unimaginable setback months later. Competing against Rhea Ripley in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Nox tore her ACL, MCL, lateral collateral ligament and meniscus in one go. Bloody ouch. Thankfully she’s now back to full health and shining in NXT, with a main roster call-up likely in the next 12 months. Should you want her in your WWE 2K20 Universe save, download this Its_Ter CAW.

Kushida

(Image credit: 2K)

This super-experienced Japanese veteran was expected to be fast-tracked to the main roster upon signing with WWE in early 2019, but there’s been no big move as yet - although he’s put on enjoyable NXT matches with Kassius Ohno and the team of James Drake and Zack Gibson. Expect that move to Raw or Smackdown to follow in winter 2020, or spring 2021. In the meantime, grab this excellent doppelganger for WWE 2K20 by Onligne76. For even more creations to bolster the current roster, head to our WWE 2K20 CAWs guide.