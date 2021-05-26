Wonder Woman fights the returning Zealot in a "throwdown for the ages"

The WildStorm hero Zealot officially returns this August in Batman: Urban Legends #6 - but they may be spotted before that.

(Image credit: Nicola Scott (DC))

In the just-released description of August 10's Batman: Urban Legends #6, the latest installment of Matthew Rosenberg's serial in the book - which previously followed Grifter - now turns to focus on Zealot. This was announced as part of DC's August 2021 schedule.

"The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord," reads the description of the Batman: Urban Legends #6 story. "But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of...Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue!"

Eagle-eyed WildStorm fans will remember that Zealot was teased in Batman: Urban Legends #1 as a police officer mentioned "a chick with swords" at a crime scene, and Grifter talked nondescriptly about dating a woman who feels like she's from another planet.

(Image credit: Jay Anacleto (DC))

That planet is Khera, as she is Kherubim - one of the two races whose war instigated the original creation of the flagship WildStorm team the WildC.A.T.S.

After the closure of WildStorm in 2010, Zealot made her formal DC debut in the 'New 52' Deathstroke title. But given the new status quo of the DC Omniverse and the idea that everything happened, it's not clear if this is the 'New 52' version, the WildStorm original, or some new iteration.

As a bonus, Zealot's Batman: Urban Legends #6 story is seemingly drawn by WildStorm alum Chris Sprouse, who has drawn Zealot and Grifter on numerous occasions. It must help that the Batman group editor Ben Abernathy is also - you guessed it - a WildStorm alum.

As for my mention that Zealot may show up before this solicited Batman: Urban Legends #6 story, given Rosenberg is writing all the Grifter stories in Batman: Urban Legends #1 - 5 and has mentioned her already, he could decide to slip her in before her formal story begins in August.

This is part of a larger WildStorm integration in what DC publisher/chief creative officer (and WildStorm founder) Jim Lee calls a "thoughtful, deliberate, creative way when it makes sense."

Batman: Urban Legends #6 goes on sale on August 10.

