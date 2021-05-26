Upcoming August 2021 DC Comics revealed: The Suicide Squad takes center stage

DC Comics' August 2021 solicitations have a whole lotta Suicide Squad, and that's intentional given James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film debuts in late July and August depending on where you live.



In thhe main ongoing Suicide Squad series by Robbie Thompson, Dexter Soy, and Eduardo Pansica, Task Force X has been assigned to hunt down and kill the new Swamp Thing Levi Kamei, who debuted in the recently-launched The Swamp Thing limited series. Suicide Squad's Belle Reve prison isn't too far from the Louisiana swamps the previous Swamp Thing called home, so both sides could seemingly have home turf advantage.



Meanwhile, the Suicide Squad will face off with a new-and-improved Suicide Squad in DC Black Label's Suicide Squad: Get Joker #2, as the Joker turns the original team against Amanda Waller leading to the recruitment of a new Task Force X to stop their predecessors - and of course, the Joker.

And in addition to numerous new collections of classic Suicide Squad comics in DC's August 2021 schedule, the movie versions of The Suicide Squad will be starring in a series of variant covers across the DC line in August.

Speaking of tie-ins, Epix's cult-favorite Pennyworth show (you know, the prequel-y Batman show focused on a young Alfred Pennyworth) is finally getting some love from DC's comics division - as it is launching a seven-issue Pennyworth series set after the recent second season and in Cold War-era Russia but before Alfred becomes the Wayne family butler.

Worldly Batman-related adventures continue in the just-announced Batman: The World anthology, bringing together creators from 15 countries for a truly international book that will have special editions released simultaneously in all of their home countries.

And last but not least, Brain Michael Bendis is reuniting with Phil Hester for a new arc of DC's Justice League. Beginning in Justice League #66, Bendis and Hester will be pitting DC's flagship superteam against the United Order, a cosmic superteam recruited by the United Planets.

Upcoming DC comic books August 2021 Spotlight

Batman: The World

Stories and art by:

BRIAN AZZARELLO (writer)/ LEE BERMEJO (artist) - USA, MATHIEU GABELLA (writer)/THIERRY MARTIN (artist) – France, PACO ROCA (writer/artist) – Spain, ALESSANDRO BILOTTA (writer)/NICOLA MARI (artist) – Italy, BENJAMIN VON ECKARTSBERG (writer)/THOMAS VON KUMMANT (artist) – Germany, STEPAN KOPRIVA (writer)/MICHAL SUCHANEK (artist) – Czech Republic, TOMASZ KOLODZIEJCZAK (writer)/PIOTR KOWALSKI, BRAD SIMPSON (artists) – Poland, ERTAN ERGIL (writer)/ ETHEM ONUR BILGIC (artist) – Turkey, ALBERTO CHIMAL (writer)/RULO VALDES (artist) – Mexico, CARLOS ESTEFAN (writer)/PEDRO MAURO (artist) – Brazil, INPYO JEON (writer)/JAE-KWANG PARK , KIM JUNG JI (artists) – Korea, XU XIAODONG, LU XIAOTONG (writers)/QIU KUN, YI NAN (artists) – China, Writers: KIRILL KUTUZOV, EGOR PRUTOV (writers)/ NATALIA ZAIDOVA (artist), OKADAYA YUICHI (artist/writer) - Japan

cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 9/14/21

$24.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77951-227-7 HARDCOVER



DC takes Batman's war on crime worldwide in a new hardcover anthology, Batman: The World. This 160-page book will feature Batman stories by creative teams from across the globe, taking place in their home countries. This original Batman project launches worldwide on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and the complete anthology will be localized to the following international territories: North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan.

This global collaboration is the first of its kind for DC, so join us for this phenomenon, proving that Batman is a true pop culture icon–and that the call for justice knows no borders.

Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1

story by JAMES TYNION IV

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by BEN OLIVER

ON SALE 8/31/21

4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by DYLAN TEAGUE

US $5.99 US

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$5.99 US

Foil Team Retailer card stock variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$5.99 US



The event over a year in the making begins Fear State settles upon Gotham City, and no one is safe! Overwhelmed by the dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01, Batman and his allies have been one step behind since the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy, Batman might have more than he can handle!

I Am Batman #0

story by JOHN RIDLEY

art by TRAVEL FOREMAN

cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

ON SALE: 8/10/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

US $5.99 (card stock)

variant cover by DAVE WILKINS

US $5.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

US $5.99 (card stock)



Future State gave readers a preview of things to come with Jace Fox as the new Batman...but his debut in the core line arrives with a bang! Picking up immediately from the events of The Next Batman: Second Son, Jace thrusts himself into action when the Magistrate's crackdown on Alleytown begins, using armor he's found in the abandoned Hibernaculum. The age of a new Dark Knight starts now!

The Next Batman: Second Son

written by JOHN RIDLEY

art by TRAVEL FOREMAN and TONY AKINS

cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

ON SALE: 9/7/21

$24.99 US | $33.99 CAN | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

ISBN 978-1-77951-360-1



Discover the origin of the new Dark Knight, Tim "Jace" Fox! The estranged son of billionaire Lucius Fox returns to Gotham City and takes on the mantle of Batman after being away for years. Where has the eldest son of one of Gotham's premier families been for these "missing" years, and how did he become Gotham's new protector?

The prodigal Fox returns home following the tragic events of The Joker War and Lucius Fox taking full control of the massive Wayne fortune. While his mother and sisters greet Jace, his younger brother, Luke, secretly the armored vigilante known as Batwing, does not welcome his sibling back with open arms. Is the city big enough for two Fox brothers? Find out how Jace evolved from man of mystery to Gotham's newest guardian.

Hardware: Season One #1

written by BRANDON THOMAS

art by DENYS COWAN AND BILL SIENKIEWICZ

cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

ON SALE 8/10/21 $$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC 1 of 6

"old school" card stock variant cover by DENYS COWAN

$4.99 US

"new school" card stock variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$4.99 US

1:25 card stock variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

$4.99 US



Curtis Metcalf was the brightest shining star of Alva Industries, a brilliant scientist mentored by Edwin Alva since childhood…until the failures of Alva technology at the "Big Bang" disaster threatened to destroy the company, and Alva needed a scapegoat. Now Curtis is on the run from the Dakota police department…but a man as smart—and paranoid—as Curtis takes precautions. With a nearly indestructible suit of armor and remarkable inventions that he never handed over to Alva, Curtis stands determined to do much more than clear his name…he's going to take the fight back to Alva himself!

Writer Brandon Thomas (Future State: Aquaman, Excellence) is joined by Hardware's co-creator and Milestone founder Denys Cowan to open a legendary new chapter in the story of the Milestone Universe's most complicated man! Is a better world on his mind? Or just a world built for him?

Locke & Key/Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone #2

story by JOE HILL

art by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

cover by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

ON SALE 8/31/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

One-shot

17+

To win back her brother's soul from Hell, Mary Locke has done the unthinkable: she's seized control of the imprisoned Dream Lord's artifacts of power and crossed over into his place of power, the Dreaming! Unfortunately, she's managed to find herself in the middle of a war for the future of the kingdom, led by none other than the monstrous Corinthian…and even if she can survive that encounter, the road to Hell ends in locked gates guarded by Etrigan the Demon and the all-powerful Lucifer himself! Of course, the Locke family has always had a knack for making keys…

The second and final chapter of DC and IDW's critically acclaimed crossover saga will change the way readers see the worlds of The Sandman and Locke & Key for years to come—for fans of either title, it's absolutely unmissable!

BATMAN '89 #1

Story by SAM HAMM

Pencils by JOE QUINONES

Inks by JOE QUINONES

Cover by JOE QUINONES

ON SALE 8/10/21

Price: US $3.99 | 32 pages | FC | DC

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by JERRY ORDWAY Price: US $4.99

1:25 Design Variant by JOE QUINONES Price: US $4.99

TEAM VARIANT by KEN TAYLOR/TAURIN CLARKE Price: US $4.99



Step back into the Gotham of Tim Burton's seminal classic Batman movies! Batman '89 brings in screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Returns) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to pull on a number of threads left dangling by the prolific director. Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: BATMAN! And he'll get Bruce Wayne's help in taking down the Dark Knight!

SUPERMAN '78 #1

story by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by WILFREDO TORRES

Cover by WILFREDO TORRES

ON SALE 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC 1 od 6

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by EVAN "DOC" SHANER Price: US $4.99

CARD STOCK 1:25 Design Variant by WILFREDO TORRES Price: US $4.99



Fly into director Richard Donner's Superman once more in Superman '78! Written by Robert Venditti (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and drawn by Wilfredo Torres (Batman '66), Superman '78 tells a brand-new adventure in the world of the beloved film. A bright, shining day in Metropolis is interrupted by a mysterious drone that crash-lands in the city and starts wreaking havoc. This looks like a job for Superman! But where did the metallic menace come from, what is its purpose, and who is Brainiac?

Superman vs. Lobo #1

story by TIM SEELEY & SARAH BEATTIE

art and cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

ON SALE 8/24/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

1 of 3

Prestige Plus format

Ages 17+

variant cover by SIMON BISLEY

variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by PHILIP TAN

8 1/2" x 10 7/8""



What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That's what readers find out when Superman runs into Lobo. Think of it like a boy scout joining a biker gang. What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys!

Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels. And he does not like competition. This means Superman and Lobo must go. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero who lost everything as a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it? From writers Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie the team behind the indie hit Money Shot and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new superhero epic!

Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1

story by ED BRISSON

Art by ROSI KÄMPE

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

ON SALE : 8/17/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by KOFI OFOSU

US $5.99 (card stock)

1:25 card stock variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

US $5.99



Clownhunter's brutal mission to hunt down all the clowns from The Joker War continues! The untrained but focused vigilante stalks a boss-level clown, but his luck might be running out as he walks into an ambush set by Punchline! In a horrific parallel to his days at Gotham Academy, Clownhunter finds himself overwhelmed and outgunned...just the type of odds he likes!

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1

Story by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Pencils by JESUS MERINO, JOSHUA HIXON

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Price: US $4.99 pages: 40

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/3/21 1 of 7

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Price: US $6.99

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by CHRISTOPHER MOONEYHAM

Price: US $6.99

CARD STOCK 1:25 Variant by JESUS MERINO

Price: US $6.99



It's story time! The G.C.P.D. discover a mysterious corpse, a magical box, and a murderer's row of the city's most dangerous villains sitting in a jail cell. Now all they need to figure out is what exactly happened. Fortunately, one suspect is willing to talk. Unfortunately, it's The Joker. Now, superstar writer Matthew Rosenberg, magnificent artist Jesús Merino, and a multitude of rising-star artists invite you to spend a night in the Gotham Central interrogation room for a dozen tales of murder, mayhem, and mystery as told by the Clown Prince of Crime himself. Can you solve this puzzle before the sun comes up?

Pennyworth #1

story by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

pencils by JUAN GEDEON

inks by JUAN GEDEON

cover by JORGE FORNES

Price: US $3.99 pages: 32

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/10/21

1 of 7

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by JUAN GEDEON

Price: US $4.99



Spanning the years between the hit TV show and today, Pennyworth tells the continuing adventures of Alfred Pennyworth as an MI6 counterintelligence agent—this time in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. When Alfred and his partner receive intelligence that nuclear weapons are being manufactured near the Arctic Circle, they're off to infiltrate the remote military base to learn more. But things don't go exactly as planned, and the ramifications of this mission may be more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed, as our present-day butler gets dragged back into his past...

Aquaman 80th Anniversary Special #1

story by DAN JURGENS, GEOFF JOHNS, BRANDON THOMAS, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, MICHAEL MORECI, MARGUERITE BENNETT, DAN WATTERS, JEFF PARKER, SHAWN ALDRIDGE, AND FRANCIS MANAPUL!

art by STEVE EPTING, PAUL PELLETIER, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, HENDRY PRASETYA, POP MHAN, TRUNGLES, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, EVAN "DOC" SHANER, TOM DERENICK, FRANCIS MANAPUL, AND MORE!

cover by IVAN REIS & JOE PRADO

ON SALE : 8/31/21

$9.99 US | 96 PAGES | FC | DC | Prestige format



After defending the seven seas for eight decades, it's time to throw Aquaman a party! This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs, but also those of his greatest allies and enemies. We look at his ongoing romance with Mera, his bitter rivalry with Black Manta, his brotherly conflict with Ocean Master, and the inspiration he lends to younger heroes like Tempest and Jackson Hyde, the newest Aqualad.

It would not be an Aquaman celebration without also looking at how he's changed over the years, including a brand-new tale of Bombshells Aquaman.

This special brings together Aqua talent past, present, and future, including reuniting fan-favorite creative teams such as Geoff Johns and Paul Pelletier, Dan Jurgens and Steve Epting, alongside Dan Watters and Miguel Mendonca. Plus, two of the stories are prequels to two new Aquaman miniseries launching in September, kicking off another 80 years of undersea adventure!

Batman/Superman 2021 Annual #1

story by: GENE LUEN YANG

art by: PAUL PELLETIER (Superman Side), FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA (Batman Side)

Connected Flip Covers by BRYAN HITCH

$5.99 US |48 PAGES |FC |DC

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/31/21

Connected Flip Variant Covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Price: US $6.99 (Card Stock)



The epic epilogue to the Archive of Worlds saga! In his pursuit of perfection, the godlike Auteur.io sought to create and destroy worlds with the wave of a hand and a flair for the dramatic. But against all odds...the World of the Knight and the World of Tomorrow live on! The Batman of the noir-tinged streets of Gotham City finds himself stranded in the sunny, retro-futurist World of Tomorrow—and Superman discovers himself in the opposite predicament. With their home worlds in decay and only one chance to save them, the key to preserving their very existence is but the flip of a coin. Or the flip of this book!

This special flip book is two times the story, with one full comic on one side and one full comic on the other, meeting in the middle! Follow Superman's journey on one side of this epic flip book annual, and turn the adventure over to crusade with the Batman and his trusty sidekick, Robin!

Green Lantern 2021 Annual

story by RYAN CADY

art by SAMI BASRI

cover by BERNARD CHANG

ON SALE : 8/31/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by DAVID NAKAYAMA

US $6.99



Once an agoraphobic scared to even leave her room, Jessica Cruz overcame her fear to become a Green Lantern and face the darkest and deadliest threats in the universe. But now, Jessica's gone from overcoming fear to using it as a weapon. When Yellow Lanterns attacked the Green Lantern Sector House she took refuge in when the Central Power battery was destroyed, Jessica turned the tables on them, giving them something to be afraid of, as she beat them one-by-one. But now that she's been offered a place in the Sinestro Corps, will she accept?

Harley Quinn 2021 Annual #1

story by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

ON SALE: 8/31/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant by DERRICK CHEW

price $6.99 US (Card Stock)



Kevin here! You know, Harley's sidekick, and your favorite new character? I know Harley usually does these solicits, but she's a little tied up at the moment. Like, literally. See, there's a new villain in Gotham calling himself Keepsake, and you know how Gotham villains are: definite psychological issues. So Keepsake kidnapped Harley, while trying to convince her to be his partner and help take over the city. Now, I don't mean to imply that Harley's not capable all on her own, but this time she needs a little help. Which means I'm teaming up with Solomon Grundy so we can visit Gotham's worst criminals and figure out where Harley might be. Plus, a major new Bat-villain!

Suicide Squad 2021 Annual

story by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, MARCELO MAIOLO

ON SALE 8/31/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Card stock variant by GERALD PAREL

$6.99 US



Everyone questioned how the teen calling himself Conner Kent came to be recruited into the Suicide Squad by Amanda Waller. But as Superboy sneaks into the bowels of a top-secret Task Force X black site, what he finds changes all he thinks he knows about himself and his history. This oversize annual alters everything for the only hero on the Squad and makes him question what to do next, now that he knows the truth behind his origin.

Midnighter 2021 Annual

story by BECKY CLOONAN & MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art and cover by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

ON SALE 8/31/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Card stock variant by ACO

US $6.99



The big finish to the adventure starting all the way back in the conclusion of Future State: Superman: Worlds of War. Midnighter traveled into the future to help get himself out of a jam, only to swap places with his future self. Now, the Midnighter from the future finds himself trapped in a paradox, working his way back to his onetime present to swap places again. Don't worry if you're confused—so is he!

The key to this whole thing is Andrej Trojan, the nefarious industrialist who tried using Superman's mission on Warworld to his own end. Midnighter has been carrying Trojan's robotic skull with him, hunting for the 2021 iteration of the man, and shutting his whole company down before any of this trouble even starts. Finishing the serial, which runs in the back of Action Comics, this time-travel escapade also leads into Superman and the Authority!

Suicide Squad Case Files 1

written by GERRY CONWAY

art by JOHN BYRNE

On sale 7/20/21

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-075-4



Discover the legacy of the film's eclectic villains in this collection of key stories from DC history!

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film gathers the weirdest and wildest cast of characters in superhero movie history—from Squad veterans like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang to the downright bizarre King Shark and Polka-Dot Man.

But every character starts somewhere! Find out exactly where in The Suicide Squad Case Files 1, a new collection featuring debut and key appearances of Bloodsport, Mongal, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Weasel, the Thinker, and Amanda Waller herself, the government agent behind Task Force X.

Suicide Squad Case Files 2

written by JOHN OSTRANDER

art by LUKE MCDONNELL

On sale 7/27/21

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"|

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-156-0



More legacy and origins of the Suicide Squad's eclectic characters in this collection of key stories in anticipation of James Gunn's film, The Suicide Squad!

The Suicide Squad Case Files 2 collection includes debut and key appearances of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, the Ratcatcher, Savant, the Javelin, Blackguard, and more.

Harley Quinn's Greatest Hits

written by VARIOUS

art by VARIOUS

Available now!

$9.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover |

ISBN: 978-1-4012-7008-7



Get ready for this summer's most anticipated movie, The Suicide Squad, with the comics that feature fan-favorite character Harley Quinn!

Harley Quinn's Greatest Hits collects eight of her best stories from writers and artists including Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Scott Snyder, and more.

Suicide Squad: Trial By Fire

written by JOHN OSTRANDER

art by LUKE MCDONNELL AND OTHERS

On sale 7/27/2021 $19.99 US | 232 pages| FC|DC

ISBN: 978-1-77951-444-8



The classic story that inspired the feature film! Offered again with a new cover!

Faced with a rising tide of meta-human crime and terror, Amanda Waller, the hard-headed director of a secret government program designed to neutralize super-powered threats called Task Force X sold the President on her vision: a covert action team composed of incarcerated super-villains who earned time off their sentences for every mission they completed. Deniable, disposable, and deployable to any spot on Earth, this Suicide Squad would be the perfect weapon of last resort—as long as they could be kept under control.

Crafted by acclaimed creators John Ostrander and Luke McDonnell, this volume collects the first eight issues of the team's legendary 1980s title as well as their updated history from Secret Origins #14.

Suicide Squad: Their Greatest Shots

written by VARIOUS

art by VARIOUS

On sale 7/13/21

$12.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"|

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-073-0



The ultimate graphic novel companion to the high-octane, highly anticipated Suicide Squad movie coming in 2021!

Featuring everyone's favorite DC antiheroes—from Harley Quinn to Captain Boomerang—this collection is sure to thrill any fan seeking more high-stakes black ops missions where no one is safe! Ranging from classic adventures by John Ostrander to contemporary takes with art by Jim Lee, all the comics heavy hitters who've shaped the Squad are featured in this collection!

Suicide Squad Vol. 1: Kicked in the Teeth

written by ADAM GLASS

art by FEDERICO DALLOCCHIO

Available now!

$14.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"|

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-4012-3544-4



The New York Times Bestseller written by the writer and co-creator of Supernatural!

Writer and co-creator of the CW show Supernatural, Adam Glass rolls out an all-new team of super-villains recruited by the government to take on missions so dangerous they're sheer suicide!

The Suicide Squad has been defeated, imprisoned, and interrogated about their newest mission. Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and company must make it out alive without revealing who's pulling the strings of their illegal operations. Who will be the first to crack under the pressure? More importantly, will they all make it out alive?

Suicide Squad Vol. 1: The Black Vault

written by ROB WILLIAMS

art by JIM LEE AND PHILIP TAN

Available now!

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"|

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-4012-6981-4



The acclaimed story that helped launch DC Universe Rebirth!

Harley Quinn. Deadshot. Killer Croc. Enchantress. Captain Boomerang. Katana. They're dangerous. They're deadly. They're deeply unstable.

Their latest mission should be easy enough: recover a powerful cosmic weapon called the Black Vault from enemy hands. The Suicide Squad always gets the job done (mostly). But this time, when the weapon's dark influence spreads and the team is driven to madness and mayhem (more than usual), there's only one person sane enough to save the Squad from destruction…the Clown Princess of Crime herself, Harley Quinn!

Suicide Squad: Bad Blood

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by BRUNO REDONDO

Available now!

$29.99 US | 288 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"|

Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-395-4



Acclaimed writer Tom Taylor reunites with celebrated Injustice collaborators Bruno Redondo and Daniel Sampere on this GLAAD Media Award–nominated collection

When the Suicide Squad is assigned to neutralize a group of international super-terrorists known as the Revolutionaries, the last thing they expect is for the survivors to join the team! Who can Squad veterans Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates are the very people they were sent to kill? This crew could survive the mission, but they might not survive each other—so don't get attached.

Batman and Robin and Howard

Story by JEFFREY BROWN

Art & Cover by: JEFFREY BROWN

ON SALE : 11/9/21

$9.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC 5 1/2" x 8"

ISBN 978-1-4012-9768-8



To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what's more, Damian's dad, Bruce Wayne—a.k.a. Batman—decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine.

Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard—the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys' rivalry is instantaneous and fierce…and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class.

Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld

Story by SHANNON HALE and DEAN HALE

Art & Cover by ASIAH FULMORE

ON SALE: 11/9/21

$9.99 US | 156 PAGES | FC | DC

5 1/2" x 8"

ISBN 978-1-77950-122-6

Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, and her brother love magical pranks. But when one goes much too far, her parents ground the young royal…to Earth! They hope a week in the mundane world teaches her that magic is a privilege…and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize that the palace servants should be respected.

Three years later, "Amy" has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn't remember any other home. So when a prince of the realm brings her back to Gemworld and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?

Batman & Robin and Howard / Amethyst: Princess Of Gemworld FCBD Special Edition Flipbook

written by JEFFREY BROWN, SHANNON HALE AND DEAN HALE

art by JEFFREY BROWN AND ASIAH FULMORE

on sale 8/14/21

US price $.25 Net

(sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25)

32-pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"



This "flipbook" style sampler features first looks at two upcoming original graphic novels perfect for all ages, BATMAN & ROBIN and HOWARD by bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown and AMETHYST: PRINCESS OF GEMWORLD by New York Times bestselling authors Shannon Hale and Dean Hale with art by Asiah Fulmore.

To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what's more, Damian's dad, Bruce Wayne–a.k.a. Batman–decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine. Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard–the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys' rivalry is instantaneous and fierce...and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class.

Amaya, princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her...to Earth! They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege...and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected. Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life. She doesn't remember any other home. So when a prince of the realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven FCBD Special Edition

written by KAMI GARCIA

art by GABRIEL PICOLO

cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

on sale 8/14/21

US price $.25 Net (sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25)

32-pages

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"



Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo continue their New York Times bestselling Teen Titans series and give readers the romantic meet-up we have all been waiting for!

It seems like years, but it's only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories; trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet; and had her heart broken for the first time. Garfield Logan still can't believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high.

Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can't help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love?

This special edition features a chapter from the upcoming original graphic novel.

Batman FCBD Special Edition

written by JOHN RIDLEY AND JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ AND TRAVEL FOREMAN

cover by MICO SUAYAN

on sale 8/14/21

US price $.25 Net (sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25) 32-pages

1:100 variant cover

1:500 variant cover



The Batman creative team of James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez take their epic run to the next level. Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch. The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high level law enforcement in Gotham and have branded the Dark Knight as Enemy #1. Plus, the Scarecrow has his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his master plan. This is the first look at the epic FEAR STATE event that runs across the Batman titles beginning this Fall.

The new Dark Knight, Jace Fox has arrived in this sneak peek of the upcoming I AM BATMAN series written by Academy Award-winner John Ridley with stunning art by Travel Foreman. Fans will get a taste of this blockbuster storyline starring the next Dark Knight.

Suicide Squad FCBD Special Edition

written by TIM SEELEY AND BRIAN AZZARELLO

art by SCOTT KOLINS AND ALEX MALEEV

cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Ages 17+

on sale 8/14/21

US price $.25 Net (sold in bundles of 25 for $6.25) 32-pages

1:100 variant cover

1:500 variant cover



Get ready for The Suicide Squad written and directed by James Gunn, which releases in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with this incredible special edition that features the world's deadliest villains.

Discover more about the breakout character from Task Force X in an original SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK story written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Scott Kolins.

This issue also includes a preview of the sensational Suicide Squad: Get Joker! limited series by Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev. An incarcerated and angry Red Hood receives a chance at freedom from Amanda Waller. All the former Boy Wonder needs to do to gain his release is lead the Suicide Squad on a mission to terminate The Joker. Paired up with Harley Quinn and Gotham City killers, such as Firefly and Killer Croc, he doesn't care if any of them come back alive, as long as The Joker dies!

Upcoming DC August 2021 Comic Books

Action Comics #1034

story by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BECKY CLOONAN & MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art by DANIEL SAMPERE, MICHAEL AVON OEMING

cover by: DANIEL SAMPERE

ON SALE : 8/24/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by : JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

US $5.99



The Warzoons make their way to the doorstep of the Fortress of Solitude and only Lois Lane and the alien girl Thao-La are there to defend it. That's because Superman is halfway around the world trying to stop the U.S. from declaring war on Atlantis. The Man of Steel must make a tough choice, and odds are, no one walks away happy.

Elsewhere in Metropolis, Midnighter moves closer to the center of Trojan's empire in the penultimate chapter of his back-up adventure. The story finishes later this month with the Midnighter 2021 Annual.

Batman #111

story by JAMES TYNION IV

art by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 8/3/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by: GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

US $5.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant by: RICCARDO FEDERICI

$5.99 US (card stock)

Squad Movie Variant card stock cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$5.99 US



Mayor Nakano announces a crackdown on masked vigilantes just as the Magistrate moves against the Unsanity Collective. Batman attempts to avert a bloodbath, while the Scarecrow makes his final move..."Fear State" is about to begin!

Backup: Ghost-Maker faces his most gruesome adversary yet...the horrific Razorline!

Batman: Reptilian #3

story by GARTH ENNIS

art by LIAM SHARP

cover by: LIAM SHARP

ON SALE 8/24/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 (OF 6) | FC CARD STOCK COVERS DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$4.99 US (card stock)

1:25 variant by MITCH GERADS

$4.99 US (Card Stock)



It got the Riddler. It got the Penguin. It got Deadshot, Hugo Strange, Two-Face, Tweedledee, and Tweedledum. It has left carnage in its wake as it moves through Gotham's villainous underworld, and Batman finds himself vexed by one very important question: Just what on Earth is it? Now the Dark Knight's search for clues has him tracking The Joker. But wouldn't it be funny if the mysterious creature stalking Gotham got to the Clown Prince of Crime first?

Batman: The Adventures Continues Season Two #3

story by ALAN BURNETT AND PAUL DINI

pencils by TY TEMPLETON

inks by TY TEMPLETON

cover by STEPHANIE PEPPER

Price: US $3.99 pages: 32

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/3/21

3 of 7

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by CHAN CHAU

Price: US $4.99



Batgirl sets off on the warpath after she learns Jimmy "The Jazzman" Peake is free and back out on the streets. She'll do anything to capture him again especially after what Jazzman did to her father, even if it means disobeying Batman. But can she capture the criminal before he's taken by another mysterious vigilante hitting the scene?

Batman: Urban Legends #6

story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG

art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO, TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE

cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE: 8/10/21 $7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

Prestige Format

variants by: JAY ANACLETO AND EJIKURE



Red Hood: The epic "Cheer" story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect?

Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it!

Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe!

Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of...Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue!



Batman/Catwoman #7

story by TOM KING

art by CLAY MANN

cover by CLAY MANN

ON SALE 8/17/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant covers by TRAVIS CHAREST, JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

DC Black Label



When Batman begins to doubt Catwoman's allegiance, it leads to trouble on the streets of Gotham. Who does Selina support: Joker, Phantasm, or the Dark Knight? Well, he'll soon find out that some questions are better left unasked. If he's going to test her loyalty, she's going to test his mettle. Thus, Bruce Wayne finds himself locked in a bank vault with the Gotham PD knocking on the door!

Batman/Superman #21

story by GENE LUEN YANG

pencils by IVAN REIS

inks by DANNY MIKI

cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

ON SALE 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$4.99 US (card stock)



The dimension-shattering Archive of Worlds saga ends here—and reverberations from this titanic tale last long after the dust settles! As the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel work to halt the villainous Auteur.io's plan here on Earth-0, the Batman and Superman of their respective archive worlds must team up with Alanna of Rann and El Diablo himself to save what's left of their homes. Etrigan and his demon hordes rain Armageddon down on their pocket universes—and the fate of the World of Tomorrow and the World of the Knight hang in the balance!

Blue & Gold #2

story by DAN JURGENS

art & cover by RYAN SOOK

ON SALE 8/17/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

2 of 8

Suicide Squad Movie variant by JASON HOWARD

$4.99



Who needs the Justice League anyway? Our heroes certainly don't! After a painful rejection from the DC Universe's team of a-list heroes, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle strike out on their own. Thanks to the Kord Industries fortune, anything is possible for this dynamic duo…right? Little do they know, an alien assassin seeking revenge places Blue and Gold in her crosshairs, and The Omnizon never misses!

Catwoman #34

story by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

On Sale Date: 8/17/21

variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Price US $4.99 (Card Stock)

Suicide Squad movie variant by STEVE LIEBER $4.99



The Magistrate comes to Gotham, and Alleytown stands as the last place in the city untouched by their totalitarian forces. But being the last bastion of freedom in a police state makes Selina's kingdom most inviting for Gotham's rogues! Surrounded on all sides by law enforcement gone bad, and facing a potential invasion by the city's villains, Catwoman finds herself fearing that her quest to keep Alleytown safe could instead lead to its demise…but all is not lost, as Batman arrives in Alleytown, breaking his and Selina's vow to give one another a one-year break.

Challenge of the Super Sons #5

story by PETER J. TOMASI

art by MAX RAYNOR AND EVAN STANLEY

cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ON SALE: 8/10/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

5 of 7

variant by JAMAL CAMPBELL

price: $4.99 US (Card Stock)



Hey, Aquaman, what's kraken? As the guardian of the deep finds himself in the clutches of a gigantic underwater baddie courtesy of the deadly Doom Scroll prophecy, the Super Sons stand ready to assist! Then, picking up where the story left off earlier in the series, Superboy and Robin have been rescued from the clutches of some truly wicked spells by their new ally, Rora. As Rora rushes to help the boys return to the present, their pursuers close in and prepare to attack—and Vandal Savage and Felix Faust are one deadly duo who mean business!

Checkmate #3

story by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by ALEX MALEEV

ON SALE: 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant Cover by MATT TAYLOR

price $4.99 US (Card Stock)



All-new story! As the super-spies try to keep Leviathan from getting its hands on the Heroes Network, Lois Lane does her best to get to the bottom of the new truths in front of her. Meanwhile, her husband—the Man of Steel—has had just about enough of Leviathan. That's right, finally! The man behind the rise of Leviathan, Mark Shaw, and Superman clash! Plus: Who is Mr. King really? Guest-starring Robin and Talia al Ghul! And Superman.

Crime Syndicate #6

written by ANDY SCHMIDT

pencils by KIERAN MCKEOWN AND BRYAN HITCH

inks by DEXTER VINES AND BRYAN HITCH

cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 8/3/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

6 of 6

Card stock variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER US $4.99



Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…Ultragirl? That's right, folks, Kara Zor-El of Earth-3 arrives, and it's far from a happy family reunion! Can Ultraman take his cousin down and reclaim his place as the true last survivor of Krypton? Meanwhile, on a hidden island in the Pacific, Emerald Knight must finally decide: Will he stand with the Legion of Justice? Or will he give in to the Crime Syndicate?

Don't miss out on the shocking finale that shakes Earth-3 to its core!

Crush & Lobo #3

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

cover by BERNARD CHANG

ON SALE 8/3/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Card stock variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH US $4.99

3 of 8



What's a girl supposed to say when she finally comes face to face with her murderous father in space prison? Crush better hurry up and figure it out, because all Lobo wants to talk about is…his feelings? Gross! But maybe the Main Man really did change his stripes. Maybe group therapy with the other inmates really worked. Maybe this isn't all just some elaborate ploy Crush hasn't quite figured out yet—

Aw, c'mon. You're not actually buying this therapy crap, are you?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: THE CONJURING: THE LOVER #3

story by DAVID JOHNSON-McGOLDRICK AND REX OGLE

backup written by TIM SEELEY

pencils by GARRY BROWN, KELLEY JONES

inks by GARRY BROWN, KELLEY JONES

cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$3.99 US| 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FC | DC On Sale Date: 8/3/21

3 of 5

17+

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by RYAN BROWN Price: $4.99 US



Jessica's dizzying descent into madness continues as she finds herself dealing with an act of violence she has no recollection of committing. To make matters worse, a crushing sense of isolation and paranoia drives her to the brink. Now, nearing emotional collapse, Jessica finds herself coming to terms with the terrifying reality that these ever-worsening events may not be the product of her deteriorating psyche, but of something else…something inhuman.

Then, join us for a third terror-inducing tour of the Warrens' haunted artifact museum and witness the spine-tingling origin of the accordion monkey by the dream team of Tim Seeley and Kelley Jones!

Detective Comics #1041

Story by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by DAN MORA

Backup Story by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup Art by DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE: 8/10/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by LEE BERMEJO

Price $5.99 US (Card Stock)



As Gotham's Dark Knight of vengeance, Batman is seen by many (mostly criminals, let's be honest) as judge and executioner of the city's vilest villains. Well, it's time for him to meet the Jury! In a last-ditch effort to avenge his daughter's death, Mr. Worth has teamed with the Penguin's criminal empire, the Party Crashers gang, and the Falcone crime family to form the kind of villain team-up that would leave a Boy Wonder sweating in his booties.

Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part One! Deb Donovan is on the trail of some weird happenings in Gotham...missing bodies from the morgue...tales of shady criminal activity the likes of which Gotham has never seen...and the person trying to keep her quiet is...Batman?



Detective Comics #1042

story by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

backup Story by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

backup Art by DARICK ROBERTSON

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE: 8/24/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by LEE BERMEJO

price $5.99 US (Card Stock) )



Batman rampages through the underworld of Gotham! Driven to a violent madness courtesy of the Jury's "Vile" serum, the Dark Knight crushes bones, makes a scene, and gives costumed vigilantes in Gotham a very bad name. But will the Jury's plan backfire? Can a violent rage-machine packed with money, weapons, and an insatiable bloodlust possibly end well for Mr. Worth and his Jury? That giant plunge from a building might be the answer...

Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part Two! When Red Hood shows up in your apartment, you know you've done something drastically wrong. Jason Todd teams up with Deb Donovan to uncover the mysterious disappearances in Gotham, and their search brings them to the missing body of Bane! Look alive because death seems to be knocking at the door...

Future State: Gotham #4

story by DENNIS CULVER

art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

cover by SIMONE DI MEO

ON SALE: 8/10/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by SIMONE DI MEO

price $4.99 US (Card Stock)

Suicide Squad movie variant by DIMA IVANOV



"Hunt the Batman" continues as Punchline prowls Gotham searching for the one thing she needs before leaving the city forever! The only person standing in her way is a revenge-fueled Harley Quinn! And just when things couldn't get any worse, the brand-new hero Hunter Panic comes for them both!

Green Lantern #5

story by GEOFFREY THORNE

art by TOM RANEY & MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by BERNARD CHANG

ON SALE 8/3/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by JULIET NNEKA Price US $5.99

Suicide Squad movie variant by FELIPE MASSAFERA



As Far Sector's Jo Mullein begins to investigate the suspects most likely responsible for the destruction of the Green Lantern Corps, she winds up face-to-face with one of its greatest enemies—Sinestro. Was this the former Green Lantern's plan all along? Did he destroy the Green Lantern's Central Power Battery so his Sinestro Corps could take over the empty sectors of space? While Jo searches for answers, John Stewart attempts to fight his way out of the uncharted and unregulated dark sectors of space—with no ring to help protect or guide him. Searching for the other missing Lanterns, John realizes they may not all make it home.

Harley Quinn #6

story by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by LAURA BRAGA

cover by RILEY ROSSMO

ON SALE: 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by DERRICK CHEW

price $4.99 US (Card Stock)

Suicide Squad movie variant by RICCARDO FEDERICI $4.99 US



Yer pal Harley Quinn back again! Now, there might be a lot of new faces in Gotham, but it's always nice to see an old friend. Okay, so Catwoman explicitly asked me not to call her my friend, but I know she secretly loves me under that tough, broody, leather-clad exterior. You're not gonna wanna miss this one as we tangle with those boring Magistrate goons in Alleytown like a real dynamic duo! I smash a lot of stuff with my bat, and Selina does a bunch of flips and awesome things with her whip. She's so cool.

Icon & Rocket Season One #2

written by REGINALD HUDLIN

art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE AND ANDREW CURRIE

cover by TAURIN CLARKE

ON SALE 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

2 of 6

Card stock variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE $4.99 US



Who is the mysterious Xiomara? She's an attorney with a unique set of skills…and if you're Raquel "Rocket" Ervin, she's who you want in your corner when the United States government comes knocking on your door, asking questions about your friendship with the all-powerful alien known as Icon! A secret identity doesn't get you far when every intelligence operation in the world is hunting you…

Infinite Frontier #4

story by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by: XERMANICO, PAUL PELLETIER, & JESUS MERINO

cover by: MITCH GERADS

ON SALE 8/10/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC 4 of 6

card stock variant by BRYAN HITCH

$5.99

Suicide Squad Movie Variant by JOHN K. SNYDER III

$5.99



President Superman finds himself in the wrong world, and it isn't looking good. Bones and Chase attempt to stop super-powered heroes and villains from crossing Multiversal lines. If they can shut down the President of Steel, they think that it will serve as a signal to all to not mess with Earth-0!

This is only a distraction, however, as Injustice Incarnate begins to show them the worst the Multiverse has to offer, and only Flashpoint Batman is there to lend the heroes backup.

Infinite Frontier #5

story by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by: XERMANICO, PAUL PELLETIER, & JESUS MERINO

cover by: MITCH GERADS

ON SALE 8/24/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC 5 of 6

card stock variant by BRYAN HITCH

$5.99

Suicide Squad Movie Variant by JOHN K. SNYDER III

$5.99



Roy Harper finds himself forced to do things on his own. He's been through a lot since he was Green Arrow's sidekick, and usually, the only person he can count on is himself. Hence, he's hiding the fact that he's back from the dead from his old friends. He comes across Jade, who has also been stranded by herself—can he help her while letting her help him? Because neither of them can handle Darkseid all by their lonesome.

Meanwhile, Barry Allen sends out a call: it's time for all the heroes exploring the Infinite Frontier to come to the Omega Planet!

Justice League #66

story by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, RAM V

art by PHIL HESTER, SUMIT KUMAR

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ON SALE: 8/3/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by ALEXANDER LOZANO US $5.99



The Hall of Justice has been invaded by the cosmic threat of the Synmar Utopica, and it will take the full force of the United Planets, led by Superman, to defeat it without destroying Earth in the process. Meanwhile, the secrets of Checkmate are being whispered among the Justice League, and that spells trouble for Green Arrow and Black Canary. All this, and guest star Deathstroke!

Meanwhile in Gotham, Batman stands watch as the Eternal Knight continues her quest through the maze of Randir Singh's mind. And she's not the only one lost within it! But where is the Justice League Dark in all of this? Under the sea in the lost city of Atlantis! Merlin is ready to rule, and it's up to Aquaman and this band of magical misfits to save the entire kingdom!

Justice League #67

story by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, RAM V

art by PHIL HESTER, SUMIT KUMAR

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ON SALE: 8/17/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by ALEXANDER LOZANO

US $5.99



It's the Justice League versus the United Order as the truth that gives power to this new cosmic super team crosses a line that the Justice League cannot allow. Will there even be a United Planets after this thunderous clash of intergalactic superpowers? Also, Green Arrow must come to terms with his responsibilities to both Checkmate and the League. Ollie may have to pick which path to follow, but what does it mean for the future of the League if the guy paying the bills has to bail?

The Silent School used their magic for years to protect Atlantis from all kinds of invaders, but nothing prepared them for the most powerful sorcerer ever…Merlin! Luckily, the Justice League Dark arrives to turn the tide of the battle. However, they're not fighting at full strength. Zatanna is harboring a dark secret, and if she unleashes her magic, it could drown everyone!

Justice League Infinity #2

story by J.M. DEMATTEIS AND JAMES TUCKER

pencils by ETHEN BEAVERS

inks by ETHEN BEAVERS

cover by JORGE CORONA

Price: US $3.99 pages: 32

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/3/21

2 of 7



Across the globe people begin disappearing, replaced with different but similar individuals. So where is Superman and who is this new monstrous Overman?! In order to get to the bottom of what's happening, the Justice League will need to first take down the new villain! And what horrors are revealed in the twisted mirror room?!



Justice League: Last Ride #4

story by CHIP ZDARSKY

pencils by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

inks by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Price: US $3.99 pages: 32

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/10/21

4 of 7

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by TIAGO DA SILVA Price: US $4.99



The Justice League disbanded when their last mission went terribly wrong, and Martian Manhunter paid the ultimate price. But the team learns that time is a circle, and their last mission on Apokolips holds more than just the key to protecting a war criminal and completing their mission, it tells the story of how we lost J'onn…and why Superman holds Batman responsible!

Legends of the Dark Knight #4

story by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by MAX DUNBAR

cover by MAX DUNBAR

ON SALE: 8/17/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Variant by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Price $4.99 US (Card Stock)

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

Price $4.99 US (Card Stock)



At the turn of the 20th century, Gotham City's most prominent businessmen were being murdered by a serial killer known only as the West End Wrath. Their cases were never solved. Over a hundred years later, Bruce Wayne comes into possession of a box of clues that will shine a light on who the West End Wrath was and what motivated the killings. But some people in Gotham want the secret of the murders to never come to light, including Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin! The Penguin leads an all-out assault on Wayne Manor while Batman steps back into Gotham history to try and solve this cold case in what promises to be a stellar stand-alone issue from the rising-star creative team of Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Infinite Frontier) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends).

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #4

story by BRANDON EASTON

art by FICO OSSIO

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE: 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by JUNI BA US $4.99

4 of 6



Shilo Norman is Mister Miracle no more! Left at his lowest point, Shilo's fame status and name are violently ripped away. The legacy of the Miracle mantle is shrouded in dark secrets, and now, Shilo wants answers. Brought before a mysterious figure, Shilo learns tragic truths about his past, present, and possible future. But can Shilo handle these truths and regain his powers before it's too late to stop N'Vir's plans?

Nightwing #83

story by TOM TAYLOR

art and Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

On Sale Date 8/17/21

variant Cover by MAX DUNBAR

price $4.99 US (Card Stock)



It's a fight for the soul of the city! Now that Dick Grayson has inherited more money than he could possibly need, he has an idea on how he can help the city with it—and it's time for him to announce it to the world! But with Blüdhaven's so beyond saving, what idea does he have that could possible save it? Meanwhile, an unexpected figure comes into play with a plan to buy the city (and all the power that goes with it) from Blockbuster. Things are about to get messy for new public figure Dick Grayson, but maybe he can enlist some help from his "friend" Nightwing!

Robin #5

Story by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by JORGE CORONA

ON SALE: 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by Francis Manapul

Price $4.99 US (Card Stock)



Robin reunion! Nightwing, Red Hood, Tim Drake, and Spoiler guest-star as they track Damian down with a plan to bring the young hero back to Gotham. Back to his family. But the son of Batman plans to win the Lazarus Tournament and refuses to return. What starts as a happy reunion quickly turns into a Robin rumble!

Rorschach #11

story by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

ON SALE 8/10/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Black Label

11 of 12

variant cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

17+



To solve the attempted murder, the detective on the scene must first solve an actual murder. Before Rorschach and Laura can carry out their ill-fated plan to kill a presidential candidate, they first have to find a way into his political rally. Once that detail is uncovered, the rest should snap into place— especially if it turns out that their inside man was part of the rival campaign. The only problem is that man is dead, potentially killed by the very people he was trying to help, and as everyone knows, dead men tell no tales. Thank goodness, then, that crime scenes do!

There's only one more issue to go after this. Don't miss out on one of the most intriguing comics of the year!

RWBY/Justice League #5

story by MARGUERITE BENNETT

pencils by STEPHANIE PEPPER

inks by STEPHANIE PEPPER

cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

price: US $3.99 pages: 32

FC|DC On Sale Date: 8/24/21

5 of 7

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by SIMONE DI MEO Price: US $4.99



After being saved by the mysterious emerald warrior Jessica Cruz, the group starts to connect the dots with what's going on around Remnant, and they learn the name of the creature behind everything! Finding refuge in Arthur's home of Atlantis, the team formulates a plan of attack against the beast from beyond the stars and basks in one last night before the battle ahead of them.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #111

story by DEREK FRIDOLFS

pencils by VALERIO CHIOLA

inks by VALERIO CHIOLA

cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS AND VALERIO CHIOLA

ON SALE 8/17/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



After the Mystery Machine gets into a fender bender while chasing a phantom race car, the gang winds up in traffic school while their van is in the shop—only to come face-to-face with a mummy that is trying to scare this class into cancellation! Can the gang solve both mysteries before they are wrecked for good?

SENSATIONAL WONDER WOMAN #6

story by SINA GRACE

pencils by PAUL PELLETIER

inks by NORM RAPMUND

cover by BELÉN ORTEGA

price: US $3.99 pages: 32 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 8/3/21

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by KAEL NGU Price: US $4.99



When Queen Bee hypnotizes the Amazons of Themyscira into aiding her plot to have women take over the world, Diana finds herself potentially in over her head with a deadly opponent who's caught her off guard. Wonder Woman must rely on her strength and wits to take down Queen Bee, her "squad" of villains, and an army of Amazon drones!

Shazam! #2

story by TIM SHERIDAN

pencils by CLAYTON HENRY

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

ON SALE 8/17/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

2 of 4

card stock variant by RAFA SANDOVAL

US $4.99

Hell is full of temptations and distractions as Billy Batson searches for the missing Rock of Eternity, alongside his guide from Teen Titans Academy, the mystical and mysterious Dane. Earth's Mightiest Mortal must face demons and would-be kings of the underworld. But even with the power of Shazam, Billy finds himself outwitted and outmatched, until Dane reveals a secret that will change his relationship with Billy and the new Teen Titans Academy forever.



Static (Season One) #3

written by VITA AYALA

art by CHRISCROSS AND NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE 8/17/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Card stock variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$4.99 US



The government believes the super-powered teenage "Bang Babies" of Dakota are out of control…and they're too dangerous to be allowed on the streets! When his classmates start disappearing, Virgil Hawkins wants to do the right thing and expose what's going on…but is there any way to do so without Static getting snatched up himself?

Suicide Squad #6

story by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by DEXTER SOY AND EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

ON SALE 8/3/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL US $4.99

Suicide Squad Movie Variant by JORGE MOLINA$4.99



Bloodsport's first mission with the Squad goes pear-shaped as the Crime Syndicate captures Amanda Waller's agent on Earth-3. By sending in a team to bring Bloodsport home, Waller may also be able to extract another Suicide Squad member for her new team, if she plays her cards right and doesn't care who else she loses in the process. As part of the team heads into the Multiverse, Peacemaker gets a new assignment to track down and eliminate Levi Kamei—the new Swamp Thing!

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #2

story by BRIAN AZZARELLO

art by ALEX MALEEV & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

cover by ALEX MALEEV

ON SALE 9/7/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by JORGE FORNES Black Label | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

17+



After turning the tables on the Suicide Squad, The Joker gained control of the device that could detonate the bomb implanted in each of the team members' heads. Now forced to do The Joker's bidding, Red Hood, Harley, and the rest of Task Force X find themselves hunted by a newly formed Squad with a single mission: kill the previous Squad and take over hunting The Joker.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #3

story by TOM KING

art & Cover by BILQUIS EVELY

ON SALE 8/17/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

3 of 8

variant cover by DAVID MACK



Supergirl's journey across the cosmos continues! Her hunt to bring the killer Krem to justice brings her and the young alien in her care to a small planet, where they discover that there are still some very small minds, even on the outer edges of the galaxy. The cold welcome the locals give the Woman of Steel makes her suspicious enough to go looking for secrets they want to keep buried, and what she finds is nothing short of horrifying. Can she and Ruthye get off the planet alive now that these deadly sins have been exposed?

Superman and the Authority #2

story by GRANT MORRISON

art & cover by MIKEL JANIN

ON SALE 8/3/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by TREVOR HAIRSINE

2 of 4



Clark Kent and Manchester Black continue to put Superman's new team together, even though keeping Black in check seems like just as difficult a job as convincing the new recruits to come along. The pair hits different parts of the world looking for different types of heroes. While Midnighter, Apollo, and Natasha Irons only need to tie up some loose ends before getting on board, the Enchantress is going to be a little harder. Superman is going to have to set her free from a deadly illusion hell-bent on destroying her before she can help him save the universe.

Superman and Authority #3

story by GRANT MORRISON

art & cover by MIKEL JANIN

ON SALE 8/17/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by SIMON BISLEY

3 of 4



Superman put the Authority back together, but why? What threat is out there that only this group can contend with? The Ultra-Humanite, of course! This fearsome foe is forming a team of his own, one designed to go fist-to-fist with the Authority. It will be their baptism in battle to prove if Superman is right that regardless of who we are, there is a hero lurking inside even the worst of us.

This penultimate issue is an important chapter in the new Superman mythos, helping to set up where Clark Kent goes next…and who he goes there with.

Superman Red & Blue #6

story by TOM KING, MATT WAGNER, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, REX OGLE, AND DARCIE LITTLE BADGER

art by PAOLOE RIVERA, MATT WAGNER, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, STEVE PUGH AND MORE!

cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

ON SALE 8/17/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by GABRIELLE DELL'OTTO

variant by KEVIN EASTMAN

prestige format

6 of 6



It's the final issue of this free-form anthology, featuring the Metropolis Marvel in new stories, bedazzled in his signature colors. It's the only place to see Superman chasing down headlines in a classic style and taking pause to reflect on growing up on a farm in Smallville. Not to mention, the return of Streaky the Supercat by superstar cartoonist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)!

Superman: Son of Kal-El #2

story by TOM TAYLOR

pencils by JOHN TIMMS

cover by JOHN TIMMS

ON SALE 8/10/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by INHYUK LEE

US $4.99

Suicide Squad Movie card stock variant by SAMI BASRI $4.99



Jonathan Kent now dons his father's cape, but can he be Superman and still have a normal life? It's tough in this modern world. Danger is everywhere. The new Superman learns this the hard way on his first day of college, and a deadly attack forces Jon to step from the shadows and into the spotlight—where his identity is exposed to the Truth, an activist news machine ready to upset everything.

But first, the son still has some things to learn from his father—and a few cool toys to inherit. Ask yourself, what would you do with your very own Fortress of Solitude? This all-new chapter in the legacy of Man of Steel has only just begun to reveal its surprises!

Teen Titans Academy #6

story by TIM SHERIDAN

art by RAFA SANDOVAL

cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

ON SALE 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by STEVE LIEBER

$4.99 US



When an entire town in upstate New York turns on the students of Teen Titans Academy, while the adult Titans are on a mission, Gorilla Greg, Chupacabra, and the other new students find themselves fighting for their lives against a chaotic mob. But is there something driving the town's madness more than just intolerance?

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #5

story by IVAN COHEN

pencils by RANDY ELLIOTT

inks by RANDY ELLIOTT

cover by RANDY ELLIOTT

price: US $2.99 pages: 32 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 8/10/21

5 of 12



When Bane kidnaps Ra's al Ghul, only one detective can help the assassin's daughter, Talia, track him down. But it's not Batman or guest-star Huntress. It's…Velma? Mystery Inc. joins the chase in a globe-spanning adventure!

The Flash #773

story by JEREMY ADAMS

art by WILL CONRAD

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

ON SALE 8/17/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by JORGE CORONA

US $4.99

Suicide Squad Movie card stock variant by ALAN QUAH

US $4.99

On the loose and bent on destruction, Heatwave's return couldn't come at a worse time for Wally West. Now that the onetime Kid Flash has retaken the mantle of the Fastest Man Alive, he's also taken a new job at Mr. Terrific's Holt Industries. But all of that gets put on the back burner, when the Flash must outrace the flames of one of his greatest foes and figure out why the once-reformed rogue has gone bad again.

The Joker #6

story by JAMES TYNION IV

art by GUILLEM MARCH

backup Story by JAMES TYNION IV AND SAM JOHNS

backup Art by SWEENEY BOO

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

ON SALE: 8/10/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variants by TONY HARRIS AND TERRY DODSON

1:25 variant by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Suicide Squad movie variant by JONBOY MEYERS



After barely surviving in the jungles of Belize, The Joker flees to Europe! Jim Gordon pursues the madman, but the seeds of doubt begin to sprout...if The Joker didn't gas Arkham Asylum, who did? And what's the next move for Vengeance, daughter of Bane?

Backup: Punchline's takeover of Blackgate Penitentiary continues as her most insidious goal becomes clear: find a woman she used to call her friend in her college days and make her pay for her betrayal. On the outside, Harper Row tries to pull her brother, Cullen, back from the brink of Jokerized radicalization!

The Nice House on the Lake #3

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

ON SALE 8/3/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

BLACK LABEL

3 of 12

Ages 17+

Card stock variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD $4.99 US



Walter's "rules" for their getaway strongly suggested the residents not leave the property lines of the House…but how far do they go? It's not like Sam, the Reporter, to leave a question like that unanswered…but what he finds when he walks the perimeter of the lake might turn out to be the story of his lifetime—however much longer it lasts!

The Swamp Thing #6

story by RAM V

art by MIKE PERKINS

cover by MIKE PERKINS

ON SALE 8/3/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

6 of 10

card stock variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$4.99 US



With Prescot's bio-agent set off in the Kaziranga wetlands, the Green summons Levi back to the land of his making. With Levi unable to access his powers as Swamp Thing, he finds himself trapped in the dense forest and stalked by a group tasked with retrieving his alter ego at all costs. Will he recover his powers before he is hunted down by the Suicide Squad?

Truth & Justice #7

Story by PREETI CHHIBBER

Pencils by LALIT SHARMA

Inks by LALIT SHARMA

Cover by EFREN ANACLETO

Price: US $4.99 | pages: 40 | FC | DC

On Sale Date: 8/17/21

CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by JUNGGEUN YOON Price: US $5.99



Zatanna finds herself trapped in a dream world. How did she get there and how can she possibly get out without her magical powers?

Wonder Girl #4

story by JOËLLE JONES

art & cover by JOËLLE JONËS AND ADRIANA MELO

On SALE 8/24/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by JAMAL CAMPBELL

US $4.99



Who are the Esquecida?!

With her physical training in full swing, Yara must now look inward. Her childhood in Brazil has always been a mystery, spoken of in hushed tones by her aunt and uncle. What were they not telling her? The answers lie in the Amazon rain forest. But is this young hero ready for the truth? Plus, the two heroes hot on Yara's trail have finally found their target!

Wonder Woman #777

story by BECKY CLOONAN AND MICHAEL W. CONRAD; JORDIE BELLAIRE

art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO AND WADE VON GRAWBADGER; PAULINA GANUCHEAU

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

ON SALE 8/10/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA US $5.99

Suicide Squad Movie card stock variant by WILL MURAI US $5.99



Wonder Woman learns the hard way that fairies are never to be trusted when her promised trip home takes a sharp left turn in the Multiverse!

Welcome to Earth-11, headquarters of the Justice Guild. In this alternate version of Diana's Earth, the Amazons of Themyscira imposed their law on the entire world, and the course of history was changed forever! Sounds like a dream afterlife for our hero, but Janus has somehow managed to poison this paradise. Dane of Elysium, a.k.a. Wonder Man, is on a violent rampage, and it's now up to Wonder Woman to bring him in and clear her name!

Back on Earth-0, Young Diana learns the real story behind the creation of Paradise Island and the price paid for freedom. Will she ever trust the elders again? Or are the lies too much for the princess to handle?

Wonder Woman #778

story by BECKY CLOONAN AND MICHAEL W. CONRAD; JORDIE BELLAIRE

art by TRAVIS MOORE; PAULINA GANUCHEAU

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

ON SALE 8/24/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant by BECKY CLOONAN

US $5.99



Hot on the trail of Janus, Diana and her allies embark on a whirlwind adventure through the entire map of the Multiverse!

Phantom Zone, Fifth Dimension, and Gemworld…oh my! Like the future, Janus's path through space and time is unpredictable. Will Wonder Woman ever catch her? Or could this be the end of everything as we know it?!

The tale behind Paradise Island's creation continues as Hippolyta's greatest regret is revealed. Can Diana forgive her mother for the past? And what does this revelation mean for the future of the Amazons?

Wonder Woman Black & Gold #3

story by JANET HARVEY, ANDREW MACLEAN, PAULA SEVENBERGEN, PETE TOMASI, AND AIMEE GARCIA

art by MEGAN LEVENS, STEVE EPTING, INAKI MIRANDA, CHRISTIAN ALAMY, AND SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

cover by JAE LEE

ON SALE 8/24/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 Variant by JANAINA MEDIEROS

Prestige Format

3 of 6



You've been waiting for a Wonder Woman series like this! Our celebration of Diana continues with talent from all over the world paying homage to one of DC's most iconic characters. This time around, our hero struggles with the memory of a lost love, battles a cult, loses her lasso, and more! You won't want to miss this issue packed with timeless stories, just in time for the Princess of Themyscira's 80th anniversary!

Upcoming DC comic books August 2021 Collections

written by JOE HILL

art by LEOMACS

cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

ON SALE 9/7/21

$17.99 US | 184 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

DC Black Label

ISBN 978-1-77951-257-4

Ages 17+



June Branch is in trouble. She's trapped on Brody Island with nowhere to run. Her boyfriend, Liam, has been kidnapped. And four bloodthirsty escaped convicts will stop at nothing to find her.

All poor June has to defend herself with is a strange Viking axe with the terrifying power to decapitate a person and leave their head still talking. If she's going to save Liam and herself, June will have to keep a cool head…or even a whole basketful of them!

From #1 New York Times bestselling writer Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) comes Basketful of Heads, the flagship title in the smash-hit Hill House Comics library. Featuring incredible artwork by Leomacs (Lucifer), this spine-tingling collection includes the entire seven-issue miniseries, as well as character designs and behind-the-scenes sketches.

written by MINDY NEWELL, DEVIN GRAYSON, ED BRUBAKER, GERRY CONWAY, AND OTHERS

art by JOE BROZOWSKI, JIM BALENT, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, DON NEWTON, AND OTHERS

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 9/28/21

$19.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9980-4



Gotham's feline femme fatale skirts the line between right and wrong. Selina Kyle is a dangerous criminal whose claws aren't to be crossed, but she's also the city's Robin Hood, using her unlawful talents to help those in need. This rich contradiction has made Catwoman one of the most complex and compelling antiheroes in comics, and one of the most enduring villains in the Dark Knight's rogues gallery.

Collects Batman #1 and #355; Catwoman (1989) #1-4; Catwoman (1993) #54; Catwoman (2002) #25; a story from Catwoman Secret Files and Origins #1; and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #70-71.

story by: JAMES TYNION IV, JORGE JIMENEZ, JOHN RIDLEY, SCOTT SNYDER, MARIKO TAMAKI, CHIP ZDARSKY, G. WILLOW

WILSON, PAUL DINI, BECKY CLOONAN, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, EMMA RIOS, BILQUIS EVELY, AND MORE

art by: TRADD MOORE, JORGE JIMENEZ, OLIVIER COIPEL, JOHN ROMITA JR., KLAUS JANSON, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, WADE

VON GRAWBADGER, NICK BRADSHAW, GREG SMALLWOOD, ANDY KUBERT, TERRY DODSON, RACHEL DODSON, RILEY ROSSMO, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, EMMA RIOS, BILQUIS EVELY, AND MORE

cover by: GREG CAPULLO

price: US $49.99 Pages: 312 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 9/14/21

Hardcover

ISBN 978-1-77951-196-6



NOT FINAL ART

A brand-new incarnation of the groundbreaking anthology series, celebrating its 25th anniversary! There is good. There is evil. And there will always be Batman Black & White. This incredible collection features stories digging into the entire Batman mythos: the Batcave, the Batmobile, The Joker, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, Jace Fox, ninja man-bats, and even Batmen of alternate worlds. All done by some of the best creators working in comics today, including James Tynion IV, John Ridley, Mariko Tamaki, Jorge Jimenez, Andy Kubert, Joshua Williamson, and more!

written by DON CAMERON BILL FINGER, EDMOND HAMILTON, FRANCE HERRON, DAVID VERN REED, DAVE WOOD, AND JOE SAMACHSON

art by SHELDON MOLDOFF, DICK SPRANG, BOB KANE, AND OTHERS

cover by MICHAEL CHO

ON SALE 9/7/21

$29.99 US | 336 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77950-950-5



The 1950s was a decade of change for the Dark Knight Detective, one that introduced new friends—and foes! These tales include the debuts of Deadshot, future member of the Suicide Squad; the original Batwoman, Kathy Kane; Mr. Zero, who would go on to greater fame as the nefarious Mr. Freeze; the original Red Hood; and the pesky interdimensional pixie known as Bat-Mite. This was also an era of great inventiveness, with tales that revealed how Batman's own father, Thomas Wayne, was once a Batman himself; how Batman became a Superman-like hero on the distant planet Zur-En-Arrh; the secrets of Batman's utility belt; and the introduction of an all-new Batmobile.

Collects Batman #59, #62-63, #81, #92, #105, #113-114, #121-122, and #128; Detective Comics #156, #168, #185, #187, #215-216, #233, #235-236, #241, #244, #252, #267, and #269; and World's Finest Comics #81 and #89.

Story by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE: 9/14/21

$24.99 US | 168 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

ISBN 978-1-77951-198-0



The bestselling creative team behind last year's epic "The Joker War" returns for a thrill-packed, dangerous story line as "The Cowardly Lot" begins.

Is the new gang in Gotham connected to the resurgence of the Scarecrow? Meanwhile, Mayor Nakano meets with shadowy billionaire Simon Saint, who comes to Gotham to pitch the concept of an advanced law-enforcement project known as...the Magistrate!

It's always darkest before the dawn, especially in Gotham City!



written by GRANT MORRISON

art by DAVE MCKEAN

cover by DAVE MCKEAN

ON SALE 10/12/21

$34.99 US | 232 PAGES | FC | DC 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-317-5



Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane is a place of dismal corridors and oppressive shadows—a dark riddle in stone and timber, best left unsolved. Within its claustrophobic walls, the demented and deformed enemies of the Batman brood in padded cells and unlit cellars, dreaming of a day when they might rise up and overthrow the world of reason. That day has finally come.

It is April 1, and the lunatics have taken over the asylum. Led by The Joker, Arkham's inmates issue a terrible ultimatum to the man responsible for their imprisonment. The Batman must descend into this heart of darkness, confront his greatest foes, and face the truth of his own divided identity—or condemn himself to share their fate.

Written by legendary comics creator Grant Morrison and beautifully illustrated by artist Dave McKean, the timeless, genre-bending tale Batman: Arkham Asylum is brought back to its classic beauty in this deluxe hardcover edition, now with updated artwork lovingly restored by the artist himself!

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art by SEAN MURPHY AND KLAUS JANSON

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Price: US $24.99 of pages: 272 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 9/7/21

DC Black Label

Ages 17+

Trade paperback

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-258-1



In this explosive sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster Batman: White Knight, The Joker recruits Azrael to help him expose a shocking secret from the Wayne family's legacy—and to run Gotham City into the ground! As Batman rushes to protect the city and his loved ones, the mystery of his ancestry unravels, dealing a devastating blow to the Dark Knight. Exciting new villains and unexpected allies clash in this unforgettable chapter of the White Knight saga—and the truth about the blood they shed will shake Gotham to its core! It all leads to the final battle of the Bats—Bruce Wayne versus Azrael—with the fate of the city at stake. Collects Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1.

story by PETER J. TOMASI

art by BRAD WALKER, NICOLA SCOTT, KENNETH ROCAFORT, AND BILQUIS EVELY

cover by BRAD WALKER

price: US $24.99 pages: 144 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 10/5/21

Hardcover

ISBN 978-1-77951-270-3



In the aftermath of The Joker War, Bruce Wayne has lost his fortune, has lost his home, and has begun losing the battle for the hearts and minds of Gotham City's citizens. A groundswell of anti-vigilante protests pops up throughout Gotham, stoked by the mayoral candidacy of Christopher Nakano, a former police officer wounded in The Joker's war zone. Plus, mysterious new villain the Mirror rallies others to the anti-vigilante cause, taking to the streets and leading to violent encounters that show no true victor. This final volume of writer Peter J. Tomasi's run culminates in a battle with Robin, a hostage crisis with Hush, and the dawn of a new era for Gotham City.

Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 6: Road to Ruin collects Detective Comics #1028-1033.

written by FRANK MILLER, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JEPH LOEB, PAUL DINI, AND OTHERS

art by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, NICK DERINGTON, JIM LEE, DON KRAMER, AND OTHERS

cover by BRIAN EWING

price: US $12.99

ON SALE 9/14/21

Trade paperback

176 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-938-33



In these tales of mystery, Batman is forced to outmaneuver the brilliant minds of his most sadistic, eccentric, and obsessive villains, including the likes of Hush, the Riddler, and the Penguin. Facing the corruption of the GCPD and the mayhem of Arkham Asylum, the Dark Knight must overcome the impossible in order to survive.

Collects Batman #404 and #610, Detective Comics #822 and #824, Batman Annual #2, Batman Universe #1, and the story "Alone" from Batman: Secret Files #2.

written by DUSTIN NGUYEN AND DEREK FRIDOLFS

art by DUSTIN NGUYEN

cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

price: US $9.99

ON SALE 9/21/21

144 PAGES | FC | DC

Trade paperback

5 1/2" x 8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-341-03



Deck the halls and stuff the turkey as Gotham's tiniest and mightiest celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving, Lunar New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Father's Day, and everything in between in these holiday-themed all-ages stories from Dustin Nguyen and Derek Fridolfs, featuring li'l Batman, li'l Robin, and all your favorite li'l bad guys—the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, The Joker, and more!

Collects Batman: Li'l Gotham #1-6.

written by DENNIS O'NEIL, GREG RUCKA, DEVIN GRAYSON, CHUCK DIXON, AND OTHERS

art by ALEX MALEEV, ROGER ROBINSON, DALE EAGLESHAM, AND OTHERS

cover by DALE EAGLESHAM AND SEAN PARSONS

ON SALE 10/26/21

$125.00 US | 1120 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-322-9



After a cataclysmic earthquake hits Gotham City, destroying much of its infrastructure, thousands are dead and even more are without homes. The U.S. government declares the city uninhabitable and orders all citizens to leave. Many do. But months later, those who refused to vacate live in the lawless territory now known as "No Man's Land."

Forsaken by the rest of the country, the former Gotham is now a citywide turf war of gangs and costumed villains in which the strongest prey on the weak. But with the return of Batman and the appearance of an enigmatic new Batgirl, justice is returning to Gotham.

Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 1 collects the first half of the monumental crossover event that changed the Dark Knight forever. Collects Batman: No Man's Land #1, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #83-88, Batman #563-568, Detective Comics #730-735, Azrael: Agent of the Bat #51-57, Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #116-121, The Batman Chronicles #16-17, Young Justice in No Man's Land #1, Robin #67, Nightwing #35-37, and Catwoman #72-74.

written by LEE BERMEJO

art by LEE BERMEJO

cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 11/2/21

$19.99 US | 112 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-325-0



Inspired by Charles Dickens's immortal classic A Christmas Carol, Batman: Noel takes the Dark Knight on a journey into his own past, present, and future as he battles villains from campy 1960s rivals to dark modern menaces. While Batman fights for his soul in a frozen Gotham landscape, his supporting cast take up recognizable roles analogous to Dickens's original holiday tale.

Written and drawn by comic book superstar Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned), Batman: Noel offers a beautiful and unexpected retelling of a beloved classic.

written by JEPH LOEB

art by TIM SALE

cover by TIM SALE

ON SALE 10/12/21

$49.99 US |416 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-269-7



Christmas. St. Patrick's Day. Easter. As the calendar's days stack up, so do the bodies littered in the streets of Gotham City. A murderer is loose, killing only on holidays. The only one who can stop this fiend? The Dark Knight. A murder mystery taking place during Batman's early days of crime-fighting, Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the greatest Dark Knight stories ever told.

With a new cover by Tim Sale, this deluxe hardcover includes the original 13-issue series, as well as more than 30 pages of behind-the-scenes sketches, interviews, and more. classic.

written by J.H. WILLIAMS III, W. HADEN BLACKMAN, GREG RUCKA, AND MARC ANDREYKO

art by J.H. WILLIAMS III, TREVOR McCARTHY, AMY REEDER, JOCK, AND OTHERS

cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

ON SALE 10/12/21

$99.99 US | 888 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9710-7



Acclaimed artist J.H. Williams III reveals the shocking origin of one of comics' most prominent lesbian characters, collected for the first time ever in one epic omnibus hardcover edition!

Determined to continue serving others after her military career was cut short by bigotry, Kate Kane has taken up the identity of Batwoman, leading a one-woman war on Gotham City's evil underbelly. Who or what is stealing children from the barrio, and for what vile purpose? How will Kate handle unsettling revelations about her father, Colonel Jacob Kane? And why is a certain government agency suddenly taking an interest in her?

J.H. Williams III's extensive work on Batwoman saw him play both writer and illustrator. Batwoman Omnibus is a visually stunning collection that includes works from Williams and his frequent collaborators Greg Rucka and W. Haden Blackman—here in their entirety.

Collects Detective Comics #854-863, Batwoman #0 (New 52), Batwoman #0-24, and Batwoman Annual #1.

written by GAIL SIMONE AND JIM ALEXANDER

art by JOE BENNETT, EDDY BARROWS, JACK JADSON, AND OTHERS

cover by ADRIANA MELO

ON SALE 9/21/21

$24.99 US | 272 PAGES | FC | DC

17+

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77950-802-7



The Birds of Prey face off against mysterious viruses…and maybe even find themselves the prey.

When Huntress goes AWOL and a techno-virus invades Oracle's body, Black Canary will have to team up with Wildcat as they fight for their lives in Singapore…

These Birds will have to work with members of the Bat-Family while battling legendary assassins and fighting off attacks from inside themselves!

Collects Birds of Prey #81-91.



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Art by XERMANICO, ROBSON ROCHA, AND DANIEL HENRIQUES

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 9/28/21

$16.99 | 120 pages | FC | DC

Softcover

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-199-7



Spinning out of the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal, Nightwing's on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua's clutches, and he's formed his own Justice League to do it! Starfire, Cyborg, Hawkgirl, and Detective Chimp team up to fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse, but they'll need one more to get the job done…none other than Lex Luthor!

Featuring the talents of superstar writer Joshua Williamson (Infinite Frontier, The Flash) and fan-favorite artists Xermanico (Justice League Dark, Wonder Woman) and Robson Rocha (Aquaman, Supergirl), this volume collects Justice League #53-57.

story by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, ANDREA SHEA, COLLEEN DORAN, AND OTHERS

art by MEGHAN HETRICK, BRUNO REDONDO, MARIA LAURA SANAPO, AND OTHERS

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

price: US $16.99 pages: 144 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 10/5/21

Softcover

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-266-67



Celebrating Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary, Sensational Wonder Woman explores everything that makes Wonder Woman the sensational hero that she is. Sensational Wonder Woman Volume 1 collects issues 1-6 of the series.

story by VARIOUS

art by VARIOUS

cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE 10/19/21

$49.99 US | 520 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-321-27



The marriage of Clark Kent and Lois Lane was a special event nearly 60 years in the making! Now, a quarter century later, we look back and celebrate that historic moment in Superman & Lois Lane: The 25th Wedding Anniversary Deluxe Edition!

This beautiful hardcover collects the landmark Superman: The Wedding Album, along with other relationship highlights, including the lead-up to the altar (Superman #118) and the honeymoon (Adventures of Superman #541, Action Comics #728, Superman: The Man of Steel #63), with new extras!

written by PETER GROSS, JOHN NEY RIEBER, BRONWYN CARLTON, AND OTHERS

art by PETER GROSS, PETER SNEJBJERG, AND OTHERS

cover by MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

ON SALE 10/19/21

$150.00 US | 1480 PAGES | FC | DC

Ages 17+

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-320-5



The son of a manipulative sorceress and a mystical falconer, Tim Hunter is destined to become the most powerful mage in the world. But as the young Londoner comes to terms with his abilities and future, he must deal with demons, wizards, and evil Tim Hunters looking to claim his power. As Tim's life is dismantled by magic and his own missteps, he will embark on an adventure across Faerie and the realms that will change the world as we know it.

This second of three omnibuses collects the epic finale to writer John Ney Rieber's run, as well as the full run by writer/artist Peter Gross, all from The Books of Magic #33-75, The Books of Magic Annual #1-3, The Books of Faerie #1-3, stories from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #1-3, Hellblazer/The Books of Magic #1-2, and The Books of Faerie: Molly's Story #1-4.

Also included a brand-new foreword by John Ney Rieber and a brand-new introduction by Peter Gross.

written by CARMEN MARIA MACHADO

art by DANI

cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

ON SALE 9/21/21

$17.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

DC BLACK LABEL

Ages 17+

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

Trade paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-312-0



Shudder-to-Think, Pennsylvania, has been on fire for years. The woods are full of rabbits with human eyes, a deer woman who stalks hungry girls, and swaths of skinless men. And the people of Shudder-to-Think? Well, they're not doing so well either.

When El and Octavia wake up in a movie theater with no memory of the last few hours of their lives, the two teenage dirtbags embark on a horrifying journey to uncover the truth about the strange town that they call home.

From critically acclaimed writer Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body and Other Parties) comes The Low, Low Woods, from the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring stunning artwork by Dani (Lucifer), this volume collects The Low, Low Woods #1-6.

Written by LAURA MARKS

Art by KELLEY JONES

Cover by PIOTR JABLONSKI

Price: US $17.99 pages: 160 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 11/2/21

Trade Paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-324-3



In late-19th-century New York, rage builds inside 14-year-old Daphne. The sudden death of her father has left her alone with her grief-stricken mother, who becomes easy prey for a group of occultists promising to contact her dead husband.

While fighting to disentangle her mother from these charlatans, Daphne experiences a genuine supernatural encounter—a strange, insidious presence in her own body. "Brother," a charming entity with unspeakable appetites, visits her in her dreams and shares his terrifying power with her. A demon? A ghost? Her own hallucination? Daphne can't be sure what Brother is or what he wants. And even if she knew, could she stop him? Would she want to?

An unsettling, blood-soaked tale from writer Laura Marks (The Good Fight) and artist Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman), Daphne Byrne collects the full six-issue miniseries from DC's smash-hit Hill House Comics library, curated by Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key), along with commentary and extras.

Written by M.R. CAREY

Art by PETER GROSS AND VINCE LOCKE

Cover by JESSICA DALVA

Price: US $17.99

pages: 160

FC|DC On Sale Date: 10/19/21

Trade Paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-319-9



On Alice's sixth birthday, she got the gift she didn't know she always wanted: a big, beautiful 19th-century dollhouse, complete with a family of antique dolls. In no time at all, the dollhouse isn't just Alice's favorite toy...it's her whole world. And soon young Alice learns she can magically enter the house to visit a new, heartwarming group of friends: the Dollhouse family.

But in the real world, her family life is much darker…and deep within the Dollhouse's twisting halls, the Black Room waits, with an offer to Alice. The house can fix all this, the room says. All she has to do is say the words…

From writer M.R. Carey (The Girl with All the Gifts, Lucifer) and artist Peter Gross (The Books of Magic), this chilling collection features The Dollhouse Family #1-6 from the smash-hit Hill House Comics Library.

Written by JOE HILL

Art by STUART IMMONEN

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

Price: US $17.99 pages: 160 FC|DC

On Sale Date: 11/16/21

Trade Paperback

ISBN: 978-1-77951-327-4



In 1983, a state-of-the-art drilling ship, the Derleth, vanished near the Arctic Circle. Decades later, it has begun sending a distress call…

Tracing the signal to a remote atoll in the Bering Strait, the Rococo oil company hires the Carpenter brothers and their salvage crew to investigate the ghost ship. Joined by a marine biologist and an oil executive, the brothers set out on a grim mission to learn what caused the disappearance and recover the bodies of the crew…only to find that the Derleth's men aren't dead! Even if they're also not quite…alive…anymore.

A surreal and gory celebration of '80s horror, Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) and Stuart Immonen (Amazing Spider-Man, Superman: Secret Identity) dive into unfathomable terrors. Collects #1-6 with exclusive commentary and sketches.

written by AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, LOUISE SIMONSON, MARV WOLFMAN, ANDREA SHEA, VAN JENSEN, SCOTT KOLINS, JEFF PARKER, STEVE PUGH

art by DANIEL SAMPERE, INAKI MIRANDA, MEGHAN HETRICK, PAUL PELLETIER, HENDRY PRASETYA, JOSE LUIS, JHEREMY RAAPACK, SCOTT KOLINS, ANEKE, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, NORM RAPMUND, JONAS TRINIDADE

Price: US $19.99 pages: 224

FC|DC On Sale Date: 9/21/21

softcover

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-283-3

The Amazonian warrior explodes onto the scene in Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace Vol. 1! Collecting chapters 1-11 of the digital series, follow Wonder Woman on a host of adventures taking her across the entire DC Universe. Watch as she teams up with Harley Quinn to take down a crime boss in Gotham, or battles an alien beast in Gorilla City! Wherever someone is in danger, Wonder Woman will always be there to restore peace to the world!

written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

art by CLIFF CHIANG AND TONY AKINS

cover by CLIFF CHIANG

ON SALE 10/5/21

$34.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-314-4



Raised as a daughter by the queen of the Amazons, Diana is different from the rest of her countrywomen. They've all heard the legend of how she was formed from clay by the childless queen—and they treat her like an outcast because of it, no matter how hard she fights for justice as Wonder Woman in the outside world.

But far from the Amazons' Paradise Island, the gods of Olympus are playing their own dark games. The prodigal sun Apollo is making his move for his father Zeus's vacant throne, and both vengeful gods and innocent humans are caught in the crossfire.

And at the beating, bloody heart of the conflict? Wonder Woman, and a secret that will shatter everything she thought she knew. She is about to learn the truth about her origin. And when she does, blood will run…

From writer Brian Azzarello (100 Bullets) and artist Cliff Chiang (Paper Girls), Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts The Deluxe Edition collects issues #1-12 of the New 52 Wonder Woman series and behind-the-scenes extras!

written by ALLAN HEINBERG

art by TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON

cover by TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE 10/26/21

$29.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

Hardcover

7 1/16" x 10 7/8"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-309-0



For almost a year, Diana of the Amazons has been out of the spotlight—leaving her sister, Donna Troy, to take up the mantle of Wonder Woman! But when Diana finally returns, she goes undercover in her former identity of Diana Prince, acting as a secret agent and member of the Department of Metahuman Affairs. Her first assignment is to save Donna Troy—a challenging task that will force Diana to battle her worst enemies. But will she also retake her role as Wonder Woman?

Acclaimed television writer Allan Heinberg (Grey's Anatomy, Sex and the City) teams up with the fan-favorite art team of Terry Dodson and Rachel Dodson for an action-filled adventure that will leave Wonder Woman fans breathless!

This deluxe hardcover of Who Is Wonder Woman? collects Wonder Woman #1-4 and Wonder Woman Annual #1, along with sketches and an introduction by writer Brian K. Vaughan.

written by VARIOUS

art by VARIOUS

ON SALE 10/5/21

$39.99 US | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77951-362-5



Collect all your favorite adventures of Catwoman, Supergirl, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, and more in the DC Comics: Girls Unite! box set.

With four books featuring the superwomen of the DC Universe, the DC Comics: Girls Unite! box set collects Batman Adventures: Cat Got Your Tongue?, Supergirl Adventures: Girl of Steel, Batman Adventures: Batgirl—A League of Her Own, and Justice League Unlimited: Girl Power.

written by ALAN MOORE

art by STEVE BISSETTE, JOHN TOTLEBEN, AND OTHERS

ON SALE 10/12/21

$120.00 US | FC | DC

Ages 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-256-7



All six volumes of Saga of the Swamp Thing by Alan Moore, the writer of Watchmen and V for Vendetta, in one gorgeous slipcase box set!

Before Watchmen, Alan Moore made his debut in the U.S. comic book industry with the revitalization of the horror comic book Saga of the Swamp Thing. His deconstruction of the classic monster stretched the creative boundaries of the medium and became one of the most spectacular series in comic book history. With real-life issues explored against a backdrop of horror, Swamp Thing's stories became commentaries on environmental, political, and social issues, unflinching in their relevance.

Created out of the swamp by a freak accident, Swamp Thing is an elemental creature who uses the forces of nature and wisdom of the plant kingdom to fight the polluted world's self-destruction.

Alan Moore took Swamp Thing to new heights in the 1980s with his unique narrative approach. His provocative and groundbreaking writing, combined with masterly artwork by some of the medium's top artists, made Swamp Thing one of the great comics of the 20th century.

written by JOE HILL, CARMEN MARIA MACHADO, M.R. CAREY, AND LAURA MARKS

art by LEOMACS, DANI, PETER GROSS, KELLEY JONES, STUART IMMONEN, AND DAN MCDAID

ON SALE 10/26/21

$99.99 US | FC | DC

DC BLACK LABEL

Ages 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77951-221-5



Collects together all the terrifying Hill House Comics graphic novels curated by Joe Hill, the horror mastermind behind NOS4A2 and Locke & Key!

This stylish slipcase box set includes the softcover editions of Basketful of Heads by Joe Hill and Leomacs, The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado and Dani, The Dollhouse Family by M.R. Carey and Peter Gross, Daphne Byrne by Laura Marks and Kelley Jones, and Plunge by Joe Hill and Stuart Immonen.

Plus—exclusive to this box set—Sea Dogs! Originally published as a series of backup stories, Joe Hill and Dan McDaid's twisted tale of werewolves aboard an 18th-century naval ship is collected in full here for the first time, now expanded to include 14 new story pages not included in the original run.

