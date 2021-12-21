Marvel celebrates woman characters and creators in its latest special

Marvel Comics will publish the latest celebration of its female characters in March 2022 with the appropriately titled Women of Marvel #1, a new one-shot special written and drawn by female creators.

Marvel published a similar special also titled Women of Marvel #1 in 2021 and a two-issue series in 2010 and has used the nomenclature for several collections.

A mix of veteran and new creative talent will tell stories that show the "fire, mystery, grace, and joy" that makes them standout characters and, according to Marvel. that makes them phenomenal women.

On sale March 9, Women of Marvel #1 features:

A Squirrel Girl/Black Widow team-up by writer Charlie Jane Anders that explores the complexities of superhero identities.

A Shanna the She-Devil/Silver Sable story by video game scriptwriter Rhianna Pratchett that pits the duo against wild animal poachers.

A "dark" Jessica Jones written by Jordie Bellaire and drawn by Zoe Thorogood about compulsion and redemption.

A Black Cat story by novelist Preeti Chhibber and artists Jen Bartel and Marguerite Sauvage about the greatest failures and latest triumphs of Felicia Hardy - Spider-Man's sometimes friend-sometimes foe.

Women of Marvel #1 cover by Mirka Andolfo (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The special will also feature the Marvel writing debut of artist/writer Mirka Andolfo who also illustrates the cover.

Women of Marvel #1 will go on sale the day after International Women's Day, observed on March 8 in 2022.

Created as 'Women's Day' in 1909, International Women's Day is meant to celebrate the achievements of women. In some nations around the world, it's even observed as a federal holiday.

DC will celebrate the occasion with an entire month of variant covers in March featuring its women characters.

