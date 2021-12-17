Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Batgirl, more lead DC International Women's Day covers

DC will be celebrating International Women's Day, observed on March 8, 2022, with a month of variant covers featuring some of its most popular women characters - and drawn by women artists.

Originally created in 1909 as 'Women's Day,' International Women's Day is designed to celebrate the achievements of women - both real women and, in DC’s case, the fictional ones in our favorite comic books. In some countries it's even a federal holiday, and even if its not it's customary for women to receive flowers and/or small gifts for the occasion - you hear me, guys?

A good gift for the occasion could be one of these comic books with International Women’s Day covers.

As just revealed in DC's March 2022 schedule, here's a list of the seven planned DC International Women's Day variant covers, and when they'll be on sale:

March 8: Batgirls #4 by Paulina Ganucheau

by Paulina Ganucheau March 8: Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 by Janaina Medeiros

by Janaina Medeiros March 8: Titans United #7 by Cat Staggs

by Cat Staggs March 8: Nubia & the Amazons #6 (of 6) by Juliet Nneka

by Juliet Nneka March 15: Catwoman #41 by Dani

by Dani March 15: Wonder Woman #785 by Nicola Scott

by Nicola Scott March 29: Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 by Maria Laura Sanapo

DC has unveiled the Titans United #7, Nubia & the Amazons #6, Wonder Woman #785, and Sensational Wonder Woman Special #1 covers, which you can see in this gallery:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) DC International Women's Day variant covers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Reminder - as these are variant covers, they won't be sold digitally but are exclusive to printed comic books and generally rarer than the issue's primary cover version. So call ahead to your local stores to reserve your copy.

DC celebrated International Women's Day in 2020 with curated lists of comics to read for the occasion, highlighting some of its characters such as Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Stargirl.

Celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 - and all March long.