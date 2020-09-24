Where to buy an RTX 3090: here are your best bets for picking up the new BFGPU

September is the month of hardware reveals, and here we are once again for the latest one in the form of the Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card. Nvidia's 'BFGPU' card - a 'Big Ferocious GPU', but we all know what the 'BF' really stands for - is launching this week, but you'll have to be quick and lucky to nail one down. Because the 3080 alternative sold out so fast, we've gathered up your best bets for securing the new card.

If you needed reminding, the Nvidia RTX 3090 is a behemoth of a GPU. It's going to offer up to 50 percent more speed and performance compared to the RTX Titan with 24GB of GDDR6X memory and 10,496 CUDA cores at its disposal. Naturally, this power brings a weighty price tag with it; the RTX 3090 will cost around $1,499 / £1,499. However, there is an upside. Namely, that's just a fraction more than the current mega card, the 2080Ti. Even though the 2080Ti features on our list of the best graphics cards, its time might be numbered with the 30-series cards' arrival this year.

Yes, it's a big investment, but the performance the Nvidia RTX 3090 offers is unbelievable and will be very appealing to those who have been working toward an extreme build, or something that's intended to be future-proofed for many years to come. If you're after 4K gaming then this is a real winner, and if you've got half an eye on 8K gaming, then this is also the one for you.

RTX 3090 prices: retailer list

Please note: As with the 3080 cards and the recent next-gen console launches, these links may or may not work at first. The demand is likely to be so large that some retailer pages will just fall over or crash entirely. Your best bet is to keep trying; you may get lucky and see stock pop back in. Stick with it!

In the best possible way, we expect it to be an intense and potentially chaotic situation out there when the RTX 3090 pre-order doors open. So chaotic and intense that even Nividia has already apologized in advance.

"We want to apologize upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day", the company stated earlier. It also promised to work with "partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come."

Sounds fun, doesn't it? All we can do is cross our fingers. Strap in, have that F5 refresh hammer at the ready, open many tabs, and good luck!

While there are no pre-orders live at retailers right now, we've got a bunch of links direct to retailers below as well as our self-populating deal finder which will show you the cheapest and best RTX 3090 prices going no matter where you are. Hopefully, we can point you in the right direction before stock inevitably sells out.

