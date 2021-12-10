Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for December 10, 2021

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can find Xur on Nessus this week, in addition to his new home in the Treasure Hoard social space. Xur will remain in his usual vendor position until reset time on Tuesday, December 14, so give him a visit if you're looking for any specific Exotics or Legendaries, or just to grab your weekly Exotic engram.

Here are the Exotics Xur is selling this week.

Exotic weapon - The Wardcliff Coil: this rocket launcher files volleys of tiny arc rockets and is automatically reloaded when you pick up ammo. Good old Wardcliff has been invaluable in several boss fights (and cheeses) over the years, but it's currently outclassed by other Exotic rocket launchers like Deathbringer and the newly released Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn.

this rocket launcher files volleys of tiny arc rockets and is automatically reloaded when you pick up ammo. Good old Wardcliff has been invaluable in several boss fights (and cheeses) over the years, but it's currently outclassed by other Exotic rocket launchers like Deathbringer and the newly released Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn. Hunter Exotic - Orpheus Rig: tethering enemies with Shadowshot refunds Super energy, and the Moebius Quiver perk allows for even more shots. This is still the go-to Exotic for upgrading your Shadowshot Super, whatever version of it you run, and it may be even better once the Void 3.0 update overhauls the Nightstalker skill tree. It's definitely worth owning, and often worth using, too.

tethering enemies with Shadowshot refunds Super energy, and the Moebius Quiver perk allows for even more shots. This is still the go-to Exotic for upgrading your Shadowshot Super, whatever version of it you run, and it may be even better once the Void 3.0 update overhauls the Nightstalker skill tree. It's definitely worth owning, and often worth using, too. Titan Exotic - Citan's Ramparts: you and your allies can shoot through your barricades, but they have less health and don't last as long. These Exotic gloves allow for some clutch plays and sightlines in PvP, but they soften your barricades so much that they aren't very useful in PvE. This is one of the more technical Titan Exotics out there, and it's very rewarding to master.

you and your allies can shoot through your barricades, but they have less health and don't last as long. These Exotic gloves allow for some clutch plays and sightlines in PvP, but they soften your barricades so much that they aren't very useful in PvE. This is one of the more technical Titan Exotics out there, and it's very rewarding to master. Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: kills with Nova Bomb refund Super Energy, and you have increased damage resistance while throwing your Nova Bomb. This is one of the weakest Super-refunding Exotics since it only triggers off of kills and it's tied to one of the more underwhelming Supers, but if you want to maximize your Space Magic Per Hour, and you don't want to worry about synergistic mods and supporting abilities, you could do worse.

Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 2 | Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 3 | Destiny 2 Enigmatic Mysteries Shattered Realm | Destiny 2 Ascendant Mysteries Shattered Realm | Destiny 2 Ager’s Scepter