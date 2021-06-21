What We Do in the Shadows spin-off Wellington Paranormal drops new trailer

The What We Do In The Shadows spin-off Wellington Paranormal heads to The CW later this summer, with episodes scheduled to drop the next day on HBO Max. This joint deal brokered earlier this year means fans won't have to wait for an entire season to air on one network before being made available to stream on another.

With the first season now confirmed to premiere on July 11, The CW unleashed a new extended trailer to prepare US audiences for the comedy series. The show hails from Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clemente, the creative team who delivered 2014's What We Do In The Shadows mockumentary and its FX spin-off series of the same name.

A huge hit in New Zealand, Wellington Paranormal is currently filming its fourth season. Based on the description, it's easy to see how it's become a must-watch show: "Sergeant Ruawai Maaka of the Wellington Police enlists the aid of Officers Minogue and O’Leary to tackle paranormal events in New Zealand’s capital city. In a police reality show style, the first season follows these kiwi cops as they investigate cases such as the demon possession of a teenager, a noise complaint at a haunted house, and a blood bank robbery."

This trailer plays out similarly to the FX spin-off, adopting the same mockumentary format and imbuing it with horror tales told through a comedic lens. Clocking it at only a minute, it's packed with a tonne of laughs, from verbal badinage to sight gags (the wolf-shaped hole in the door).

Should Wellington Paranormal prove a hit stateside, and there's no reason it won't be a smash, might this push Waititi and Clemente to deliver on their promise of another spinoff, We're Wolves? The pair teased the idea years back with the idea focusing on the werewolves introduced in the movie.

Wellington Paranormal premieres on The CW July 11, with episodes available to stream on HBO Max the next day. If you don't have HBO Max, be sure to check out the best HBO Max prices available right now.

For UK viewers, all episodes of Wellington Paranormal are available on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.